When Chris Dworek took over the St. Marys football program in January, most people felt he and his staff would turn things around, but the big question was how long might it take.
The answer, which is still being written, is one season.
Dworek, who is still the all-time winningest coach at Brookville, took a program that was in the midst of a 21-game losing streak — including an 0-9 season in 2017 and 0-10 in 2018 — and made them into a playoff squad in 2019.
It didn’t hurt that Dworek and his staff had a large crop of young, talented players to work with and mix in with some veterans who looked rejuvenated this season.
The end result was a 6-4 campaign that earned the Flying Dutchmen the No. 3 seed and a trip Friday night to Cupples Stadium to take on second-seeded Westinghouse (7-3) in a District 6-8-9 Class 3A subregional semifinal. Westinghouse beat University Prep, 12-2, Saturday for its first Pittsburgh City League title since 1996.
St. Marys will be playing its first postseason game since 2016, when the Dutch lost to another City League foe, 38-27, in a subregional semifinal at Dutch Country Stadium. That loss was part of the 22-game losing streak St. Marys ended earlier this season with a 45-0 win against Bradford in Week 1.
No player on the current player on the St. Mary roster was a part of that 2016 playoff contest, as the seniors were all in ninth grade and played junior high football that season.
Full stats were not available for Westinghouse, but the Bulldogs look to be a formidable foe for the Dutchmen. Westinghouse, which lost its first three games, is riding a seven-game winning streak. The Bulldogs last loss was a 32-22 setback to University Prep in the regular season.
Since then, the Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 273-37 and exacted some revenge on Prep in the City League finals.
Westinghouse’s defense, led by Pitt recruit Dayon Hayes, recorded nine tackles for a loss in the City League finals and held Prep’s 1,100-yard rusher Michael Snowden to 18 yards on 11 carries. Snowden is an Akron recruit.
Overall, the Bulldogs held Prep to minus-2 yards rushing and 91 yards passing, finishing with a 228-89 edge in total yards
Offensively, Westinghouse hit two big pass plays for its two touchdowns against the Panthers.
The first score came in the second quarter when QB Troy Lanier hit Tarick Hamilton in stride for a 57-yard score on a double-reverse flea-flicker play. Lanier also hit Cameron Jones with a 15-yard TD pass in the third quarter. Lanier threw for 102 yards in the game, while Hamilton had three grabs for 74 yards.
Prep’s lone points came when Lanier, the Bulldogs’ punter, took a knee in the end zone for a safety with 2:40 left in the game.
On Friday. St. Marys’ balanced offensive attack will take its crack the Bulldog defense. The Dutch have thrown for just under 2,600 yards on the season while running for just over 1,500 under the guidance of offensive coordinator Frank Varischetti.
Sophomore quarterback Christian Coudriet has done the vast majority of that damage through the air, competing 167 of 270 passes for 2,456 yards with 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
The Bulldogs’ defense will likely prove one of the biggest challenges to date for the young signal caller, as he’ll have to rely heavily on his stable of receivers and a ground game led by Jacob Kline, Cain Pfoutz and himself.
St. Marys has four receivers with at least 300 yards receiving in Bryce Walker (50-618, 3 TDs), Michael Fitzgerald (31-599, 7 TDs), Terry Williams (29-418, 5 TDs) and Logan Mosier (14-337. 3 TDs). The group has struggled with drops at times this season but can’t afford to have that issue Friday night.
Kline, who didn’t suit up last week, is the team’s leading rusher with 93 carries for 694 yards and 11 TDs. Pfoutz put together a career night in his absence in a 62-28 blowout win against Franklin a week ago and now has 62 carries for 528 yards and eight scores.
Coudriet (38-294. 5 TDs) has been integrated more into the run game as the season has progressed.
Game time is set for 7 p.m. at Cupples.