ST. MARYS — St. Marys was unable to break through against Punxsutawney’s strong back line as it suffered a 2-0 defeat at home in the District 9 Class 2A semifinals Tuesday.
Both teams traded scoring opportunities in the first half before the Chucks broke through in the 33rd minute which proved to be all they needed to secure the victory and a spot in the district title game.
Punxsutawney, the third-seed in the three-team bracket, earned a corner kick which was sent all the way through the 18-yard box, eventually finding its way to Nick Humble.
Humble then sent a low cross back into the box, as Graham Lott got on the end of the cross and looked to fire a shot on goal.
Instead, the senior’s shot was turned away by a Dutch defender, as the blocked shot deflected directly to fellow senior Garrett Eddy.
Eddy sent a well struck shot on the ground from the middle of the box towards the right post, as St. Marys goalkeeper Jonathan Chamberlin dove to his left, but was unable to make the save, as the Chucks got on the board with 7:02 to go in the first half.
The possession was balanced in the opening half, as both teams had a handful of scoring opportunities, as Punxsutawney’s first shot of the game came 1:45 in off the foot of Ben Gigliotti, but a Dutchmen defender stepped in front to deflect the ball off target and out of play.
Vinicius Nunes had St. Marys’ first shot of the afternoon in the 8th minute, but saw his shot from well outside of the box sail over the crossbar.
The Chucks came just inches away from getting on the board less than a minute later, as a shot snuck past Chamberlin and rolled toward the goal.
Dominic Aiello was able to beat a Punxsutawney attacker to the ball and clear it from danger just before it crossed the goal line to keep the game scoreless.
The second-seed Dutch then carried the ball all the way down the field of Aiello’s goal-saving play, as the possession eventually led to a strong shot on goal, but Punxsutawney keeper Jacob Ebel came up with a diving save to preserve his clean sheet.
Nunes continued to put the pressure on in the Chucks’ end in the middle portions of the half, firing four shots between the 14th and 21st minute.
The senior’s first shot was blocked by Ethan Presloid in the box, before Ebel came up with a save five minutes later and a pair of shots just 28 seconds apart were just wide of the post.
In the 23rd minute, Punxsutawney came just inches away from taking the lead once again, but Gigliotti had his shot clang off the left post as he appeared to have beaten a diving Chamberlin at the near post.
Jaugar McDivitt looked to get the visitors on the board in the 30th minute with a shot toward the near post, as Chamberlin made a diving save to keep the game tied.
Just over a minute later the Chucks broke the scoreless tie when Eddy got on the end of Lott’s blocked shot and found the back of the net at the 32:58 mark of the first half.
Neither team was able to come up with any scoring opportunities over the final seven minutes of the half as Punxsutawney took its one-goal lead into the half.
St. Marys had a pair of chances to pull even within the first minute of the second half, but was unable to record a shot on a pair of corner kicks within the opening 60 seconds after the break.
Tanner Fox had the first shot on goal of the second half for the Dutchmen, but his shot from well outside the box was saved by Ebel, who mad five saves in the game to record the shutout.
The Chucks had back-to-back scoring opportunities from Ethan Watt and Lott in the 46th and 48th minutes, respectively, but Chamberlin, who also made five saves on the afternoon, was up to the task on both.
Gigliotti then gave Punxsy a two-goal cushion by getting around a defender inside the box and converting a tough-angle shot which sailed just out of the reach of Chamberlin and into the far upper 90, hitting off the inside of the right post before finding the net just 9:31 into the second half.
St. Marys’ looked to get back within a goal less than two minutes later as it had one of its best scoring opportunities of the game.
Nunes sent at through ball into the box which was run down by Matthew Palmer, as the junior fired a shot on goal, but Ebel made a diving save and was able to track down the rebound to keep the hosts off the board.
The shot proved to be the final one on goal for the Dutch, who only managed two more shots over the final 28-plus minutes of the game as Punxsutawney secured the 2-0 win.
The loss puts an end to St. Marys’ season, as the Dutch finished the year with a record of 11-3.
Punxsutawney will now face top-seed Karns City, which had an opening round bye, for the District 9 Class 2A title Nov. 3 at Brockway.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 2,
ST. MARYS 0
Score by Halves
Punxsy 1 1 — 2
St. Marys 0 0 — 0
First Half
P—Garrett Eddy (Graham Lott assist), 32:58
Second Half
P—Ben Gigliotti, 49:31
Statistics
Shots: Punxsutawney 20, St. Marys 13. Saves: Punxsutawney 5 (Jacob Ebel), St. Marys 5 (Jonathan Chamberlin). Corner kicks: Punxsutawney 8, St. Marys 6.