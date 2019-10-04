ST. MARYS — The Elk County Boys Golf Tournament was held Thursday at Bavarian Hills, and it was the host St. Marys Flying Dutchmen who came with the team title.
The Dutch edged Ridgway by four shots, 445-449, in the event that counted the each team’s top five scores. Individual honors went to ECC senior Wil Uberti, who carded a 78 and was the lone golfer to break 80 on the day.
St. Marys’ Lucas Benjamin finished second one shot back with an 80, while Ridgway’s Eric Christoff was third with an 81.
Benjamin’s 80 helped spearhead the Dutchmen’s run to the team title. Teammates Vincent Lenze and Justice Rhoads each shot an 88 on the day, while Trevor Atkinson had a 90. Ethan Schlimm rounded out St. Marys’ scoring with a 99.
Christoff was joined in the 8-s by teammate Zack Zameroski, who had an 86. However, the Elkers final three scorers — Collin Porter (90), Greg Simon (95) and Kole Asti (97) — were all in the 90s.
Uberti was the lone Crusader to shoot under 90 on the day.
Jordan DePrator and Mark Kraus shot a 91 and 92, respectively, while Nathan Roberts was right behind them with a 93. Jack bauer closed out the ECC scoring with a 115.
Uberti still has his eye on a larger prize, as the Crusader will play in the West Regional Tournament at Tom’s Run Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 15 with a trip to the PIAA Championships on the line.