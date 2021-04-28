BROCKWAY — The Brockway baseball team got off to a good start Tuesday against Elk County Catholic, but the wheels came off for the Rovers in a decisive top of the third, and it was all Crusaders from there as they came away with an 18-4, 6-inning victory.
Elk County held a 3-2 lead entering the third when ECC coupled three hits with five Brockway errors and a couple walks to put up a seven-spot and break the game wide open. The Rovers committed 10 errors in the game.
The Crusaders (3-6) pushed three more across in the fifth and looked to be on the verge of a mercy-rule victory at that point. However, Brockway didn’t go quietly and scored twice in the bottom half to make it 13-4 to extend the game for what proved to be an extra inning.
Elk County put the 10-run mercy rule back into play with a five-run top of the sixth before reliever Jordan DePrator tossed a scoreless bottom of the sixth to finish things off.
Tommy Slay led ECC’s 13-hit attack by going 3-for-5 with three runs scored. DePrator, David Anderson, Dominic Zambanini and Luke Ginther all had two hits in the win. DePrator had a double and three RBIs, while Anderson and Ginther each knocked in a pair.
Joe Tettis and DePrator were the beneficiaries of all that offense. Tettis started and tossed 4-plus innings, allowing three runs, all earned, on four strikeouts and three walks to get the “W.” DePrator went the final two frames, giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out three and walking one.
“We’re still trying to figure out our (pitching) rotation, and Joe settled in today (after 1st inning) and doing what I expected to see from him,” said ECC coach James Slay. “Jordan came in in relief and settled in, and I know he’s going to be part of the rotation as well. From the pitching stand-point, today we had a plan, and the plan came plan to fruition.
“Hitting-wise, we are seeing the ball very well. Tommy went 3-for-5 and down the lineup we had multiple RBI hitters with Anderson, DePrator, Tettis. We’re seeing the ball through the order and really happy about how we’re doing in scoring situations.”
Brockway starter Marcus Copelli stranded a pair of Crusaders in the top of the first before the Rover offense got him an early lead with a pair of runs in the bottom half.
Ben Glasl led off with a walk and Ezra Swanson followed with a single before being erased on a fielder’s choice hit by Daniel Shugarts. Elk County tried to turn two on that play, but a wild throw to first allowed Glasl to score easily.
Dylan Bash followed with a single top to put runners on the corners for Conner Ford, who singled home Shugarts to make it 2-0.
Elk County answered right back in the top of the second, thanks to a key two-out error that extended the inning and allowed the Crusaders to score three runs. One run came home on that error, while DePrator made the miscue hurt even more by ripping a two-run double past the third baseman to put his team up 3-2.
Zambanini and Tettis then jump-started ECC’s huge third inning with back-to-back doubles that produced the first of seven runs. Luke Ginther followed with a walk before a throwing error on a double steal allowed Tettis to score.
Mark Kraus then hit a fly ball to center that was dropped but what have been a sacrifice fly has it been caught to bring home Ginther to make it 6-2. Elk County proceeded to score four more runs in the inning, all of which scored on either errors or a wild pitch.
The score stayed 10-2 into the fifth before both teams scored again.
Slay got things started with his third single of the day. He took second on a passed ball and scored on an Anderson single. Zambanini then reached on an error that put runners on the corners before ECC pulled off a double steal that saw Anderson score from third.
Courtesy runner Andrew Dellaquila later scored on a two-out single by Ginther to give ECC an 11-run lead at 13-2.
Elk County couldn’t finish off the Rovers that inning though,
Ben Glasl led off the bottom of the fifth with a single and chased Tettis from the game. Swanson greeted DePrator with a single of his own before the two Rovers pulled off a double steal.
Pinch-hitter Seth Stewart then scored Glasl on a groundout, while Swanson scored on a wild pitch to cut the Rovers’ deficit to single digits at 13-4.
Elk County finished things off an inning later as it scored five times in the top of the sixth thanks to three hits and three Rover errors. DePrator, Anderson and Zambanini all hit RBI singles in a row in the inning.
DePrator allowed a single to Glasl in the bottom of the sixth but struck out the other three hitters he faced.
“Errors have hurt us a lot this year, and we have to make the routine plays,” said Brockway coach Terry Moore. “I told the kids after the game we played six inning, which is 18 outs and we probably gave them 27 or 28 outs. When you do that, you’re going to give up 18 runs and not win very many games.
“It’s a lot of growing pains this year, but we need to make plays and we’re just not doing it. I do want to give Ben Glasl a lot of credit. He played a good game today, and that’s something to take out of it. It’s nice to see him and some of the other kids come out and still play hard every play even though we’re down.
“Hopefully, we can get it fixed up before the end of the year and end on a positive note.”
Elk County travels to Kane today, while Brockway (1-10) hosts Curwensville Thursday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 18,
BROCKWAY 4, 6 innings
Score by Innings
ECC 037 035 — 18
Brockway 200 020 — 4
Elk County Catholic—18
Tommy Slay ss 5330, Jordan DePrator 3b-p 4223, David Anderson 2b-3b 5322, Dominic Zambanini c 4321, Joseph Tettis p-3b 5111, Andrew Dellaquila 2b 0000, Luke Ginther cf 3122, Mark Kraus 1b 3101, Mason McAllister rf 4210, Colby Nussbaum dh 2200, Timmy Brannock lf 0000. Totals: 31-18-13-10.
Brockway—4
Ben Glasl 2b-cf 3220, Ezra Swanson cf-p 4120, Daniel Shugarts 3b 2100, Seth Stewart ph 1001, Chase Azzato ph 1000, Dylan Bash 1b 3020, Conner Ford rf 1011, Dylan Antonuccio rf 0000, Lance Fitzgerald 2000, Marcus Copelli p 0000, Garret Park 2b 0000, Andrew Brubaker c 2000, Matthew Brubaker ss 3010, Marcus Bennett lf 1000, Evan Botwright lf 1000, Jeremy Swanson ph 1000. Totals: 25-4-8-2.
Errors: ECC 2, Brockway 10. LOB: ECC 6, Brockway. DP: ECC 1, Brockway 0. 2B: DePrator, Zambanini, Tettis. SF: Ginthe, Kraus. SB: Slay, Anderson, Dellaquila.; Glasl 2, Swanson, Antonuccio.
Pitching
ECC: Joe Tettis-4+ IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO; Jordan DePrator-2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Brockway: Marcus Copelli-2 2/3 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO; Ezra Swanson-3 1/3 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Tettis. Losing pitcher: Copelli.