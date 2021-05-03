KANE — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders varsity softball team took down the Kane Lady Wolves by a 16-1 final in four innings Monday.
Lady Crusader Emily Mourer led the way at the plate and inside the circle for Elk County Catholic. Mourer was 4-for-4 at the plate with a double, a home run and four RBIs.
Inside the circle, Mourer pitch four innings and allowed one run on one hit while striking out eight Kane batters.
ECC had 13 hits on the afternoon, as Ellie Barron and Lucy Klawuhn each had doubles. Lydia Anderson and Caitlyn Vollmer had two hits a piece, while Gabrielle Weisner had four RBIs and Baron drove in three runs.
ECC moves to 9-3 on the year and plays Wednesday in the Elk County Tournament semifinals at Benzinger Park against Coudersport
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 16,
KANE 1, 4 innings
Score by Innings
ECC 327 4 — 16
Kane 000 1 — 1
Elk County Catholic—16
Lucy Klawuhn ss 2110, Ellie Baron ss 1213, Gabrielle Weisner cf 3114, Lydia Anderson 1b 4222, Emily Mourer p 4244, Sydney Alexander 3b 1110, Sarah Hassleman 3b 2000, Caitlyn Vollmer c 3121, Raegan Bauer cr 0000, Tessa Fledderman dp 1200, Kathrine Kirst 2b 1000, Hope Farley 2b 2110, Haley Baron lf 0300, Crystal Hanes pr 0000, Elizabeth Anderson rf (flex) 0000, Seanna VanAlstine pr 0000. Totals: 24-16-13-14.
Kane—1
Emma Ely ss 2000, Leah Tigani cf 1110, Maya Smith p-1b 1000, Madison Stahli 1b-p 1000, Kate Parana lf 1001, Hailey Slater 3b 2000, Jenny Crowley c 0000, Makieya McGuire c 1000, Sadie Walter dp 2000, Mia Smith 2b 1000, Emma Danielson rf (flex) 0000. Totals: 12-1-1-1.
Errors: ECC 0, Kane 0. LOB: ECC 4, Kane 4. 2B: Baron, Klawuhn, Mourer. HR: Mourer. HBP: Fledderman; McGuire.
Pitching
ECC: Emily Mourer-4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 8 SO.
Kane: Maya Smith-2 2/3 IP, 8 H, 11 R, 11 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO; Madison Stahli-1 1/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mourer. Losing pitcher: Smith.