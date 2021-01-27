ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team used another strong start to seize control of a game — this time it being visiting Port Allegany Monday night.
The Crusaders raced out to a 16-4 lead one one quarter and never looked back as they came away with a 57-37 victory.
Seniors Mark Kraus and Mason McAllister sparked that strong start as they combined to score 10 of ECC’s 16 first-quarter points.
Kraus hit two 3-pointers in the opening quarter, then added nine fourth-quarter points on his way to leading all scorers with 15 points.
McAllister netted four points in each of the first two quarters as he also reached double figures with 12.
Teammates Charlie Breindel and Luke Jansen each added nine points, with Jansen scoring seven of his in the third quarter.
Moses Carter (11) and Blaine Moses (10) both scored in double digits for the Gators.
Elk County won the JV game 49-17 and had 10 different players score.
Michael jacobs was the lone crusader in double figures with 10 points,while Adam Straub added nine.
The Crusaders are back in action Friday night at Otto-Eldred.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 57,
PORT ALLEGANY 37
Score by Quarters
Port 4 9 9 15 — 37
ECC 16 9 15 17 — 57
Port Allegany—37
Drew Evens 0 0-0 0, Carter Moses 3 4-5 11, Noach Archer 1 0-0 3, Trey Kleitz 4 0-0 9, Ty Guilds 0 1-2 1, Dylan Poorman 0 0-0 0, Ethan Sprankle 0 0-0 0, Blaine Moses 5 0-0 10, Dominic Guerrero 0 0-0 0, Drew Benson 1 0-0 3, Kaleb Green 0 0-0 0, Kaleb Beil 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 4-7 37.
Elk County Catholic—57
Luke Jansen 4 0-0 9, Jordan DePrator 1 4-8 6, Mason McAllister 5 2-2 12, Mark Kraus 5 2-2 15, Charlie Breindel 4 0-0 9, Jordan Wasko 0 0-0 0, Joe Wolfe 1 0-0 2, Tommy Slay 1 0-0 2, Joe Tettis 0 0-1 0, Michael Jacobs 0 0-0 0, Cole Piccirillo 0 0-0 0, Cameron Klebacha 0 0-0 0, Adam Straub 0 0-0 0, David Anderson 0 2-2 2. Totals: 21 10-15 57.
Three-pointers: Port 3 (Kleitz, Archer, Benson), ECC 5 (Jansen, Kraus 3, Breindel).
Christian Life 53,
DuBois Christian 32
DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School boys basketball team hosted Christian Life Academy Monday night in a battle of teams nicknamed the Eagles, and it was the visitors from Seneca who took home a 53-32 victory.
Christian Life ran out to a 19-8 advantage at the end of the first-quarter, and that deficit proved too much for DuBois Christian to overcome as the host Eagles were once again without the services of leading scorer Gabe Hoover because of injury.
Corban Henry led Christian Life with a game-high 16 points, with Caleb Stevenson adding 13. Adam Mowrey scored 15 points to lead DCS, which also got eight points from Devon Thomas.
Both DuBois Christian teams host Centre County Christian for a doubleheader Thursday night.
CHRISTIAN LIFE ACADEMY 53,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 32
Score by Quarters
Christian Life 19 10 16 8 — 53
DuBois Christian 8 7 5 11 — 32
Christian Life—53
Caleb Sorenson 6 0-0 13, Braden Wry 2 0-0 6, Wesley Bishop 0 0-0 0, Corban Henry 8 0-1 16, Ben West 3 2-4 8, Daniel Sorenson 2 2-2 6, Dale Swoger 2 0-0 4, Titus Wry 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 4-7 53.
DuBois Christian—32
Adam Mowrey 5 3-6 15, Devon Thomas 4 0-0 8, Devin Powell 1 0-0 2, Landon Whitaker 2 0-0 4, Isaac Smith 1 0-2 3, Caden Delarme 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 3-8 32.
Three-pointers: Christian Life 3 (C. Sorenson, B.Wry 2), DCS 3 (Mowrey 2, Smith).