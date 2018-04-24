DUBOIS — The Elk County Catholic boys tennis team made the trek to DuBois Monday and swept the host Beavers, 7-0.
Elk County won three of the four singles contests in straight sets.
Isaac Wortman beat Noah Knarr, 6-3. 6-1 at No, 1, while Nick Daghir won by a similar 6-2, 6-12 score against Lucas Knarr at third singles. Crusader Ross Martin upended Drew Reiter, 6-0, 6-2 at No. 4.
The closest match of the day came at No. 2 singles, where DuBois; Jimmy Oberlin won the opening set 6-2 against Ryan Newton. However, Newton rallied to win the second by that same 6-2 score before winning the match in a third-set tiebreaker, 10-6.
In doubles action, Wortman and Newton teamed up to beat Noah Knarr and Lucas Knarr, 8-2, at No. 1, with Daghir and Martin besting Oberlin and Reiter, 8-4 at No. 2.
In the third doubles matchup, ECC’s Nolan Fannin and Sam Cerroni blanked Ethan Knarr and Blaze Welpott, 8-0.
In other tennis action Monday:
Clearfield 6,
DuBois Central Catholic 1
HYDE — The Clearfield boys tennis team picked up its first win of the season on Monday, defeating DuBois Central Catholic, 6-1, at the Bison Sports Complex.
The Bison won all four singles matches on the day.
No. 1 singles player Landan Rosinsky upended the Cardinals’ Colin Barnett, 6-4, 6-3, while teammate Avery Rowles needed a third-set tiebreaker to beat Grant Norman at second singles, 3-6, 6-4 (10-6).
At No. 3 singles, Kyle Rosinsky also came back from a tough first-set loss to down Zach George 6-7, 6-2 (10-7), while Remington Shugarts closed out singles play with another three-set win against Keri Hollenbaugh, 3-6, 6-3 (10-6).
Central Catholic picked up its lone win of the day at No. 1 doubles, where Barnett and Norman pulled out a 9-7 win against Landon Rosinsky and Rowles.
Clearfield won the final two doubles matchups, which also were tightly contested.
Bison Kyler Rosinsky and Shugarts toppled George and Tristan Engle, 9-8 (10-8) at second doubles, while Jace Kephart and Cruz Wright bested Anne Latuska and Haley Pettenatti, 8-6, at No. 3.
“Every match today was extremely close,” said DCC coach Andy Rice. “I give credit to Clearfield, they won the big points in the tiebreakers. There were four matches decided by tiebreakers, and those proved to be the difference.”
Central Catholic travels to Punxsutawney today, while Clearfield hosts Punxsy on Wednesday.
