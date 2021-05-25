ST. MARYS — If you were looking for a high-scoring softball game on Monday, Benzinger Park was the place to be, as No. 3 seed Elk County Catholic took down sixth-seeded Forest Area, 17-12, to move on to the District 9 Class A softball semifinals.
The Lady Crusaders racked up 14 hits en route to their 17 runs, with Lydia Anderson going 3-for-5 with three RBIs and Lucy Klawuhn and Emily Mourer each having two hits and RBIs a piece.
“It was a good statement win for the team — being as young as they are,” ECC head coach Eric Weisner said. “I think this game is one they’re going to remember for a long time ... Everyone put the bat on the ball. I can’t really single any one girl out for hitting because they all hit well.”
Gabby Weisner got things going with an RBI single in the bottom of the first to give ECC a quick 1-0 lead. The Lady Fires would answer in the top of the second as Jess Wagner hit a solo home run to tie things up at 1-1 and actually took the lead in the top of the third with a two RBI double by Faith Dietrich.
Elk County then took a lead they would not relinquish for the rest of the day, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring six runs to take a 7-3 lead in the bottom of the third. Anderson roped a double to the gap that brought in two runs, followed by a Mourer RBI single.
A wild pitch then scored courtesy runner Reagan Bauer and Ellie Baron immediately had an RBI single after that — with Tessa Fledderman laying down a sac bunt to score ECC’s sixth run of the inning.
The Lady Crusaders gained even more momentum by turning a double play in the top of the fourth and holding the Lady Fires scoreless. Klawuhn fielded a hard hit grounder from Maggie Boehme near second base, scooped it up and stepped on the bag to get Emma McFarland out before firing over to first to complete the play.
In the bottom of the fourth, ECC stretched it out to a 10-3 lead as Mourer helped her own cause with an RBI double to left. Two more runs scored as Sydney Alexander hit into a fielder’s choice and an error occurred on Baron’s at bat that plated another.
But the Lady Fires would not be extinguished easily on this day, as they cut the lead to 10-6 in the top of the fifth thanks to a three-run homer by Dietrich.
“That’s a very good team we faced,” Weisner said of Forest Area. “We’ve never faced them in the past and we didn’t really know what to expect. I think their record is a little misleading. They could hit the ball, they fielded well. I really thought it was going to come down to whoever batted last because both teams were hitting the ball extremely well.”
Elk County got the lead back up to six in the bottom of the fifth as a run scored via an error and Anderson hit another double — this time a line drive off the top part of the fence — to push the lead to 12-6.
Forest Area then scored three more in the top of the sixth to cut the ECC lead to 12-9 before the Lady Crusaders scored five more in the bottom of the sixth for a 17-9 lead. Down by eight, Forest Area tacked on four more runs to cut the ECC lead to 17-12 before Mourer struck out Wagner to end the game.
Mourer went the distance inside the circle and struck out nine, as she recorded her 100th strikeout of the season in the fourth inning.
“That’s a big milestone for a freshman that really didn’t pitch every game this year,” Weisner said of Mourer. “Getting 100 strikeouts is a good accomplishment.”
Weisner said he was extremely pleased with the team effort, especially at the plate.
“Our girls hit the ball when they had to and they were patient at the plate,” ECC head coach Eric Weisner said. “We had some key walks here and there. We ran the bases well and they were smart baserunners. We’ve been preaching all year to force (the opponent) to make the plays they don’t want to make. If you’re aggressive on the bases, a lot of times you can pick them up because the other team starts throwing the ball around. I think you saw a little bit of that tonight. So I was really proud of the girls on that.”
With the win, ECC will play No. 7 Clarion-Limestone — which upset second-seeded Otto-Eldred, 8-7, Monday at Brockway at 3 p.m.
“We’ll practice hard tomorrow and be ready,” Weisner said.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 17,
FOREST AREA 12
Score by Innings
Forest 012 033 3 — 12
ECC 106 325 5 — 17
Forest Area—12
Emma McFarland cf 3110, Maggie Boehme lf 4211, Madison McFarland ss 4200, Emily Aites 1b 5224, Jess Wagner 3b 5211, Natalie Meyers p 2211, B. Thompson cr 0000, A. Best cr 0000, Faith Deitrich c 4125, Chase Siegel 2b 3000, Amber Guzzi rf 1000, I. Flick ph 1000, T. Brown ph 1000. Totals: 33-12-9-12
Elk County Catholic—17
Lucy Klawuhn ss 5322, Gabby Weisner cf 2411, Lydia Anderson 1b 5233, Emily Mourer p 5232, Raegan Bauer cr 0000, Sydney Alexander 3b 3b 4111, Ellie Baron lf 3110, Caitlyn Vollmer c 4011, Sarah Hasselman cr 0000, Tessa Fledderman dp 2101, Hope Farley rf 3221, Elizabeth Anderson ph 0000, Kathrine Kirst 2b (flex) 0000. Totals: 33-17-14-12.
Errors: Forest 5, ECC 3. LOB: Forest 8, ECC 5. 2B: Boehme, Dietrich; Anderson 2, Mourer 2, Klawuhn. HR: Aites, Wagner, Dietrich. SAC: Fledderman.
Pitching
Forest: Natalie Meyers-6 IP, 14 H, 17 R, 13 ER, 6 BB, 1 SO.
ECC: Emily Mourer-7 IP, 9 H, 12 R, 9 ER, 8 BB, 9 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mourer. Losing pitcher: Meyers.