DuBOIS — The Elk County Catholic boys tennis team flipped the script on Punxsutawney Wednesday, winning the District 9 Class AA Team Tournament title with a hard-fought 3-2 victory at DuBois Area High School.
It marked the second straight year the two teams played a nip-and-tuck finals match, with Punxsy capturing the team crown a year ago by the same 3-2 margin.
On Wednesday, top-seeded ECC won two of the three singles matches while splitting the doubles contest to pull out the victory.
Punxsy’s Matt Blose, a day removed from winning his second straight D-9 Class AA singles title against ECC’s Isaac Wortman, bested the Crusader again Wednesday by a score of 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles.
Elk County’s Nick Daghir also won in straight sets at third singles, beating Chuck Ben Fezell, 6-0, 6-0.
The other three matches all went three sets, with ECC pulling out two of them to win the title.
Crusader Ryan Newton beat Vincent Gigliotti, 6-2, 6-7 (7-9), 6-3 at second singles, while the ECC duo of Nolan Fannin and Sam Cerroni rallied from a set down against Garrett Fairman and Andrew Young to capture a huge 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) victory.
Punxsy’s Braxton Sherry and Nick Humble rallied from down a set to come away with a 1-6, 6-2, 7-5 win against Ross Martin and Ken Baron at No. 1 doubles.
With the win, ECC advances to play the WPIAL champ in the opening round of the state team tourament. That match will be played Tuesday at a District 7 site to be determined.
