ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic girls soccer team reached the District 9 Class A semifinals each of the past two seasons, but to make it three trips in three years, head coach Ken Vogt Jr. will need some newcomers to step up in 2019.
That’s because the Lady Crusaders lost six players — Sady VanAlstine, Maddie Kear, Michelle Gerber, Shannon Clancy, Sami Geci, and Rena Messineo — to graduation from a squad that went 9-10 and saw its season end at the hands of eventual champ Brockway, 2-0, in the D-9 semifinals.
Elk County reached the semifinals by way of a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Forest Area in a quarterfinal game played at Angela Huey Memorial Field in Kersey.
The game was much more lopsided than the final score might indicate, as ECC enjoyed a decided advantage in possession and shots (17-4) but struggled to capitalize on those scoring chances.
Kear eventually scored both of ECC’s goals in the win, but with her departure, Vogt will need to find someone to not only replace her goal scoring-wise but also the leadership Kear and the rest of the departed players provided.
That leadership role falls to the likes of seniors Olivia Sorg and Emily Wolfe, juniors Gina Carnovale and Kara VanEerden, and sophomore Lani Cerroni this season.
VanEerden was the team’s gooalkeeper a year ago and made an impact in the postseason, as did Carnovale who had an assist in the win against Forest Area.
“They are my core of athletes that will lead the underclassmen,” said Vogt of the group. “We have a few newcomers to the sport of soccer. Allison Geci (freshman), Julia Toncich (senior) and Caitlyn Vollmer (freshman) have never played before, but they are willing to learn and develop. And, they all have a good athletic foundation.”
Numbers will be an issue for the Lady Crusaders though, as Vogt has just 14 players on his opening day roster.
Chelsea Total is the only the senior on the roster, while Mary Cerroni is the only other junior. The remainder of the team features sophomore Jaci Aiello and freshmen Rylie Belsole, Italia Cicione and Serina Bennett.
“I think for this season, we are just gaining experience for our younger players and trying to compete and expand their soccer IQ,” said Vogt. “Our numbers are down, and we just need to get the younger girls to learn our system and build the communication skills necessary to be competitive.”
The Lady Crusaders open their season today with a trip to Brookville.
ROSTER
Seniors: Olivia Sorg, Chelsea Total, Emily Wolfe, Julia Toncich. Juniors: Gina Carnovale, Kara VanEerden, Mary Cerroni. Sophomores: Lani Cerroni, Jaci Aiello. Freshmen: Caitlyn Vollmer, Rylie Belsole, Italia Cicione, Allison Geci, Serina Bennett.