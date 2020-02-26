KANE — Elk County Catholic gave top-seeded North Clarion everything it could hand for three quarters of Tuesday night’s District 9 Class A semifinal game at Kane High School.
The undefeated She-Wolves used a dominant third quarter in which they held a 14-5 edge to power their way to a 62-47 victory, earning them a berth in Saturday’s district title game.
“I was happy with our effort tonight, our plan was to try to slow a couple of their better players up and I think we did that in the first half,” ECC head coach Ken Pistner said.
After the teams were tied at 13 after the opening quarter and went back-and-forth in the second, North Clarion closed the first half by scoring the final three points to take a 28-25 lead into the locker room.
The She-Wolves carried that momentum over into the third quarter, where they used a pair of big runs to take control of the game.
First it was a 6-0 run out of the break, as Mackenzie Bauer scored all six points, first on a three-pointer, then a score in the paint followed by a 1-of-2 trip to the foul line.
The Lady Crusaders were able to get back to within five (34-29) when Brooke Bauer drained a corner three with 5:14 left in the third one possession after Taylor Newton had gone 1-of-2 at the line.
Elk County Catholic (15-11) then went cold on the offensive end, as it did not make a shot from the field the remainder of the quarter, while on the other end the She-Wolves used an 8-0 run to take their first double-digit lead of the night.
The only point between the two teams over the final two minutes of the frame came when Newton went 1-of-2 from the free-throw line with 56.7 seconds to play to trim the deficit to 42-30 heading into the final quarter of play.
Just like Mackenzie Bauer took over the early portions of the third quarter for North Clarion, Gwen Siegel did the same in the fourth, scoring the first six points of the frame, four coming from the line, to push the lead to 18 with 5:37 left to play.
The She-Wolves took their largest lead of the night of 21 points (53-32) on a 1-of-2 trip to the line from Amya Green with 3:54 left to play as it appeared they had put the game away.
Elk County Catholic would not go down without a fight however, as it needed just 1:58 of game time to go on a dominant 15-3 run to cut the deficit to single digits (56-47) with 1:39 to play.
Brooke Bauer sparked the run for the Lady Crusaders with a three-pointer before adding her fifth trey of the night later during the 12-point swinging spurt.
Newton added five points during the run behind a three-point play, while Tami Geci accounted for the other four points on a foul shot and a three-pointer.
Geci’s three-pointer came with 1:51 left to play, as ECC put on the full-court press, which led to a turnover and Newton drawing a foul on the inside with just over a minute and a half remaining.
Newton converted both foul shots to make it a nine-point game, as the Lady Crusaders had a pair of chances to get within seven off yet another turnover and a North Clarion miss on back-to-back possessions.
Instead, Newton saw a shot on the inside roll off the rim before a charging call went against ECC to end any hopes of an improbable comeback.
Newton finished with a team-high 16 points, while Brooke Bauer had 15 behind five three-pointers and Geci chipped in nine points.
The She-Wolves then scored six points in the final minutes to bring the final score to 62-47.
“I was really happy with the effort, we had girls making shots, shooting the shots that we want them to shoot and I thought we are disciplined basketball team,” Pistner said.
A first quarter full of momentum swings saw the two teams finish tied at 13, as Brooke Bauer sparked ECC with a pair of three-pointers and Julia Aikens added a trey in the opening frame.
The second quarter saw plenty of action as well, as eventually North-Clarion took a narrow three-point lead into the half as the Lady Crusaders were in the game despite leading scorer Newton only having five first-half points, all in the second quarter.
“The first half went as planned, obviously we were hoping for Taylor (Newton) to get a few more points, but at times they (North Clarion) had three defenders on her and she was finding the right people,” Pistner said.
“Our last two games we’ve played pretty well and if we keep playing that way the rest of the way I think we’re gonna have a successful postseason.”
Elk County Catholic will now battle third-seeded Otto-Eldred in the third-place game at a site and time to be determined while North Clarion will take on second seed Coudersport for the title Saturday at Clarion University at a time to be determined.
The Lady Falcons topped O-E 62-40 in Tuesday’s other semifinal matchup.