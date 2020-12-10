ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic girls basketball team is poised to have a much different look this season for several reasons.
Chief among them is the loss of four-year starter Taylor Newton to graduation, along with the duo of Ellie Fledderman and Hannah Barnett from an ECC squad that went 16-12 and made a trip to states in Class A as the third-place team from District 9 a year ago.
Newton, an all-state player in three different sports (volleyball, basketball, track and field), was a do-everything player throughout her career on the hardwood. Newton scored 473 points (16.9 ppg) while pulling down over 12 rebounds a contest as a senior — recording a double-double in 23 of ECC’s 28 games on the season.
The Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express Player of the Year as a junior, and three-time TCS/CE First Teamer, Newton finished her career as ECC’s second all-time leading scorer with 1,397 points, behind only Julie Schlimm (1,489 in 1989).
The loss of Newton will certainly be felt on both ends of the floor, but veteran coach Ken Pistner welcomes back a strong group of returnees led by the trio of seniors Julia Aikens and Brooke Bauer and junior Tami Geci.
All three were starters a year ago and will be called upon to lead what will otherwise be a young team that features a talented freshmen class that will help soften the blow of losing Newton. Junior Abby Hasselman and sophomore Gabby Weisner also saw extensive varsity action a year ago.
That freshmen class has helped increase the overall numbers in the program, which will also change how the Lady Crusaders play this season.
“You don’t replace someone like Newton,” said Pistner. “Taylor was probably 50 percent of our offense for a couple years or most of her career really. So, some of the girls who played a secondary role last year will be asked to do a little more offensively than they have in past years.
“The good thing is we have three starters back in Brooke (Bauer), Julia (Aikens) and Tami (Geci) and have a good mix of older players and younger players. We’re looking for some good leadership from those returning players,
“We also have pretty good numbers overall with 26 girls, which is probably twice as many as we had last year. Because of those numbers, we’re having much more competitive practices and the team is able to push each other better.
“This year is probably the most enthusiasm we’ve had for basketball in a few years as well. This whole group is really excited about playing and work well together. So from a practice stand-point, we’ve had better practices than we’ve had in a few years — so that’s exciting.”
What needs to be seen is how those practices translate on to the floor in games.
Pistner’s younger players will factor into that, as he will open the season with four of his 10 freshmen on the varsity roster. Two if those freshman — Tori Newton, the younger sister of Taylor, and Sydney Alexander — look to start alongside Aikens, Bauer and Geci.
“We’re going to deeper than past years, and depth will be one of our strengths this year,” said Pistner. “That depth will give us more options and having those numbers, we’re definitely going to play a different style of basketball than the past couple years. I think we can be a little more aggressive.”
Another change for the Lady Crusaders will be their schedule, as like in the fall, ECC will be playing in the Intermediate Unit 9 (IU9) Bubble. That means the normal AML and District 9 League schedules are out the window and ECC won’t play teams like DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic, Brockway, Brookville and Punxsutawney.
In their place, Elk County will play the likes of Coudersport, Otto-Eldred, Port Allegany and Northern Potter among others in the regular season.
“Normally we play the same schedule every year because we’re locked into the two leagues, but we’re looking forward to playing a little different schedule,” said Pistner. “This season is going to be all about adapting to all the changes and staying healthy. Next man up is going to take a new meaning this year because I’m sure there will be a lot of student athletes that may not be able to participate every week.
“You’re going to have to adapt the unknown. I mean, we think we are playing Friday night, but you’re not quite sure. It all could change at any time. We’ve had some games already moved. Like any year, we just want to be playing well going into the playoffs and try to advance from there.”
The Lady Crusaders are scheduled to open their season Friday at home against Northern Potter.
ROSTER
Seniors: Julia Aikens, Brooke Bauer. Juniors: Hope Farley, Tami Geci, Melaina Gradl, Abby Hasselman, Syd Oleary, Moira Stanish. Sophomores: Allison Geci, Gabby Weisner. Freshmen: Sydney Alexander, Lucy Klawuhn, Emily Mourer, Tori Newton.