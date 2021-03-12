ST. MARYS — It’s often said its hard to beat as team three times in a season, but what about four?
That’s just what the Elk County Catholic girls basketball team did Thursday night, as the Lady Crusaders used a balanced scoring attack and a strong defensive effort to upend Cameron County, 49-40, in a District 9 Class A quarterfinal game.
The victory was ECC’s third this year on its home court vs. Cameron, as the Lady Crusaders also beat the Lady Red Raiders on Jan. 18 (49-31) and Jan. 30 (48-38). Elk County won in Emporium 46-39 in the last meeting between the teams on Feb. 9.
Elk County looked to be in control at the half, as it used a smothering defense that forced Cameron County into 15 first-half turnovers to help build a 12-point halftime lead at 27-15.
The Lady Crusaders pushed their advantage to 15 points (32-17) early in the third quarter on a 3-pointer and two free throws by freshman Sydney Alexander.
Things got pretty helter-skelter from there in the final 13 minutes as both teams struggled to find any type of offensive rhythm. Cameron County battled back within eight points (34-26) by the end of the third quarter before getting a 3-pointer by Mallory McKimm to open the fourth that made it a five-point game at 34-29.
Cameron County would get no closer the rest of the way despite ECC struggling at the foul line in the final eight minutes. The Lady Crusaders made just one field goal in the final eight minutes — a hoop by Tami Geci at the 6:29 mark — but experienced a parade to the foul line from there.
And, Cameron continued to foul the Lady Crusaders for good reason, as ECC made just 13 of 25 free throws in the fourth quarter (16 of 31 overall in the game). Conversely, Cameron was 8 of 11 at the stripe.
However, those 13 makes in the final quarter proved to be enough to secure the win as Cameron couldn’t capitalize and was still outscored 15-14 in the final eight minutes.
Alexander led ECC with 13 points, including a 5 of 6 night at the foul line. Fellow freshman Lucy Klawuhn added 11 points off the bench, hitting two treys and making 5 of 8 foul shots — all in the fourth quarter.
Seniors Julia Aikens and Brooke Bauer chipped in eight and seven points, respectively, while freshman Tori Newton had six points and 15 rebounds.
Next up for third-seeded ECC in a third game against second-seeded Otto-Eldred in in the semifinals Saturday in Duke Center. The teams split their regular season meetings.
“I thought our defense to start the game was really good and kind of generated us some offense and got us into the flow of the game,” said ECC coach Ken Pistner. “They (Cameron) are a good basketball team and have beat some good teams this year. To beat a team four times is not easy to do with them having two really good players.
“Early on our defense really got us going, and we were able to get the ball up and down the basketball court. We ran quite a bit in the first half, but kind of slowed up a little bit in the second half. There wasn’t any flow to the game at all in the second half, and part of that was our fault.
“We fouled them a few times that weren’t too smart and then they would foul us. The game just had no flow and it ground to a halt. And, sometimes you have to win games likes that because they all aren’t going to be pretty.”
Cameron County’s Kaelee Bresslin opened the scoring with a 3-pointer just over a minute into the game, but it was all ECC from there for most of the first quarter as the Lady Crusaders put together a 16-2 run to build an 11-point lead (16-5) late in the period. Cameron had nine first-quarter turnovers.
Bauer scored all seven of her points in the first quarter, while Klawuhn hit one of her two 3-pointers in the game.
Elk County ramped up its defense even more in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Raiders 11-6 to take a 27-15 advantage to the break.
Cameron made a push in the third quarter as ECC struggled to find the ball movement it had in the opening two quarters.
Lady Raider Hailey Hilfiger opened the second-half scoring with a hoop before Alexander scored five straight to give ECC its largest lead of the night at 32-17.
That’s when Cameron started to battle back into the game by outscoring ECC 9-2 over the final five minutes to third to get back within eight (34-26). Bresslin jump-started that spurt with a 3-pointer that put her over the 1,000-point milestone with 1,002. Bresslin led all scorers with 16 points, finishing her Cameron career with 1,004.
McKimm’s 3-pointer to start the fourth looked like it gave Cameron the momentum in the game, but ECC’s foul shooting proved to be enough to hold off the Lady Raiders, who only made two other field goals themselves in the final quarter.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 49,
CAMERON COUNTY 40
Score by Quarters
Cameron 9 6 11 14 — 40
ECC 16 11 7 13 — 49
Cameron County—40
Hailey Hilfiger 4 0-0 8, Kaelee Bresslin 5 4-4 16, Taylor Lamont 1 2-3 4, Mallory McKimm 1 0-0 3, Morgan Lorenzo 0 0-2 0, Reggie Goodrow 2 0-0 5, Mikenna Farabaugh 1 0-0 2, Aubree Lorenzo 0 2-2 2, Kiersten Smith 0 0-0 0, Aaralyn Robinson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 8-11 40.
Elk County Catholic—49
Tami Geci 1 2-7 4, Sydney Alexander 3 5-6 13, Tori Newton 2 2-4 6, Brooke Bauer 3 0-4 7, Julia Aikens 3 2-2 8, Lucy Klawuhn 2 5-8 11, Abby Hasselman 0 0-0 0, Sydney O’Leary 0 0-0 0, Emily Mourer 0 0-0 0, Gabby Weisner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 16-31 49.
Three-pointers: Cameron 4 (Bresslin 2, McKimm, Goodrow), ECC 5 (Klawuhn 2, Alexander 2, Bauer).