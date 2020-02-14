ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic girls basketball team suffered a pair of regular season losses to Ridgway, but the third time was the charm for the Lady Crusaders Thursday night as they put together a strong all-around effort to upend the Lady Elkers, 43-32, to reach Saturday night’s AML championship game.
The meeting was the first this season inside the Aaron J. Straub Gymnasium, as Ridgway notched wins against ECC at the Elk County Holiday Tournament (32-30) on Dec. 27 and on its home floor Jan. 16 (36-31).
However, the AML North Division champs returned the favor and held serve on its home court, as the duo of senior Taylor Newton and sophomore Brooke Bauer powered the Lady Crusaders.
Newton posted yet another double-double on the season with 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Bauer also reached double figures with 11 points. Bauer hit three 3-pointers, including a pair in the second half at key times to help ECC stay one step head of the Lady Elkers.
Ridgway never led in the game, as ECC jumped out to a 14-5 lead after one quarter. The Lady Elkers flipped the momentum in the second quarter and pulled within a point (20-19) at the half.
The Lady Elkers could never pull even though, as ECC opened the second half on a 6-0 spurt to create some breathing room at 26-19. Ridgway battled back within three points twice — 26-23 late in the third quarter and 33-30 early in the fourth.
Ridgway had some momentum at that point in the fourth, as Christina Fullem and Julie Peterson had scored back-to-back hoops as part of a 6-2 run to open quarter to make in a three-point game.
Pistner quickly called timeout, and Bauer drilled a 3-pointer from the corner on a set play on the ensuing possession. Newton got a defensive rebound and scored on the other end to put ECC back up eight (38-30) with 4:20 to play.
Ridgway countered with a hoop by Gabbi Rohr, but that proved to be the Lady Elkers’ final pointsas ECC ended the game on a 5-0 spurt to finish off the 11-point victory.
“We emphasized going into the game tonight that we weren’t looking at the past and were looking forward,” said ECC coach Ken Pistner. “So, we didn’t have any motivation from that standpoint. And for the most part, we played under control. We had a nine-point lead in the first half, then I thought we took some questionable shots and made some bad decisions and let them back into the basketball game.
“Then in the second half we knew we could get a spurt if we made a couple shots, and once we got the lead, we played much more under control and with a purpose out there in the second half to not let them come back again.
“Bauer’s 3-pointers were humongous. She’s the key for us to be a good basketball team. Obviously, they are going to triple team Taylor (Newton), and when people do that, if we hit a couple outside shots we can be very successful. And, her threes were all inside-out threes were we made some nice passes.”
Elk County (14-9) got scores from Newton and Ellie Fledderman to open the game before three straight points by Fullem helped make it 6-5 with 5:19 left in the quarter. The Lady Crusaders held Ridgway scoreless the remainder of the quarter while putting together an 8-0 run to by nine points after one at 14-5.
Bauer jump-started that closing stretch with her first trey before Newton netted the final five points.
Ridgway ended its scoring drought at 5:53 when Fullem hit a shot in the opening minute of the second quarter. The teams then traded hoops before Ridgway scored six straight — all by Fullem — to get back within four at 18-14. Fullem led all scorers with 17 points.
Tami Geci momentarily slowed down the Lady Elkers with a hoop with 3:00 left in the half, but Ridgway scored the next five points — including a 3-point play by Eve Cobaugh, to make it 20-19 at the break. Geci had nine points for ECC.
The Lady Elkers had an opportunity to pull even or take the lead in the final minute, but Rohr missed a pair of free throws. Both teams struggled at the line in the game. Elk County made 10 of 19, while Ridgway was 8 of 17.
Elk County then seized control of the game with its 6-0 spurt to open the third quarter, getting baskets from Geci and Newton and a pair of free throws by Julia Aikens. That run put ECC back up seven, and the Lady Crusaders were able to counter punch from there after a couple mini-runs by Ridgway in the second half.
Next up for ECC is a matchup against Kane for the AML title Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at St. Marys High School. The Lady Crusaders swept the Lady Wolves in the regular season (36-35 at Kane, 43-38 at ECC).
The two last met in the AML finals two years ago, with Kane coming away with a 40-33 victory.
Ridgway (16-6) now waits to see who it plays in the District 9 Class AA playoffs.