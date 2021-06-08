NEW CASTLE — The Elk County Catholic Crusaders ended its baseball season on Monday at Neshannock High School against the Union Area Scotties by a 3-2 score that took eight innings to decide in a first round PIAA Class A state tournament matchup.
The Crusaders got on the board early in the top of the first inning, as Tommy Slay drew a walk to start the game. Three batters later, Slay scored on a pop fly by Luke Ginther as Ginther reached based on an error by Scotties second baseman Anthony Roper.
The 1-0 Crusaders lead would stand until the bottom of the third inning. Brennan Porter tied things up at 1-1 thanks to a single to center field, scoring Joe Annarelli.
The score would remain 1-1 until Elk County Catholic answered in the top of the sixth inning. That’s when Joe Tettis roped a double to left field that scored Jordan DePrator.
Of the five Crusaders hits in the game, Tettis recorded two and had the team’s lone RBI.
The 2-1 Crusaders lead would be short-lived, however, as the Scotties would answer back in the bottom half of the sixth. With the bases juiced, Rocco Galmarini drew a walk to knot things up at 2-2. The Crusaders then got out of the bases loaded jam without further damage as Annarelli popped up to end the inning.
Both teams would retire the side in the seventh, forcing extra innings.
Elk County Catholic couldn’t get anything going in the top of the eighth, with a three-up-three-down inning once again.
Union then took advantage as Jake Vitale drew an opening walk and Nick Vitale then singled, advancing Jake Vitale to third. Mark Stanley grounded into a fielder’s choice as Crusader shortstop DePrator fired home to catcher Isaac Dellequila, but the throw wasn’t in time and Jake Vitale scored to give Union the 3-2 win.
The Crusaders ended its season with an 8-14 record.
UNION 3
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 2, 8 innings
Score by Innings
ECC 100 001 00 — 2
Union 001 001 01 — 3
Elk County Catholic—2
Tommy Slay ss-p 3100, David Anderson 2b 4000, Dominic Zambanini dh 4010, Luke Ginther cf 3000, Jordan DePrator 3b-ss 4110, Joe Tettis p-3b 3021, Mark Kraus 1b 2010, Isaac Dellequila c 2000, Joey Geci lf 3000, Noah Cherry cr 0000, Andrew Dellequila cr 0000, Mason McAllister rf (flex) 0000. Totals: 28-2-5-1.
Union—3
Tyler Straub p-lf-ss 4010, Brennan Porter 1b 4011, Mike Gunn cf 4000, Jake Vitale lf-p 2100, Nick Vitale c 4010, Mark Stanley rf 4011, Shane Roper dh 2000, Cameron Taylor ss 1000, Rocco Galmarini lf 1001, Joe Annarelli 3b 2110, Andrew Gettings pr 0100, Grayson Blakly cr 0000, Anthony Roper 2b (flex) 0000. Totals: 28-3-5-3.
Errors: ECC 1, Union 1. LOB: ECC 7, Union 7. 2B: Tettis. SB: Ginther 2, Slay, Kraus; Blakly. HBP: Annarelli (by Tettis).
Pitching
ECC: Joe Tettis-5 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO, 1 HB; Tommy Slay-1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
Union: Tyler Straub-4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO; Jake Vitale-4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO.
Winning pitcher: Vitale. Losing pitcher: Slay.