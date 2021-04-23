BROCKWAY — Despite the cold and windy conditions, the Brockway and Elk County Catholic boys tennis teams hit the courts in Brockway Thursday, and it was the visiting Crusaders who came away with a tight 4-3 victory.
Brockway entered the matchup knowing it had to forfeit the No. 3 doubles match because it was down a player due to injury. The Rovers did everything they could to overcome that free point as the teams split the six contests played on the court.
In singles action, Brockway got a win at No 1 as Lewis Painter upended Anthony Messineo, 6-2, 6-0. Messineo won the opening game, but it was all Painter from there in the match.
Brockway also got a win at No. 2, where Jared Marchiori bested Cole Piccirillo in what turned out be the best matchup of the day. Piccirillo won the opening set 6-4, only to see Marchiori respond by taking the second set by that same score, sending the contest to a third set super tiebreaker.
That tiebreaker proved to be just as close as the first two sets, with Marchiori winning the race to 10 points (10-8) to complete the marathon victory in comeback fashion.
Elk County won the other two singles matches to even the score at 2-2 entering doubles play.
Jack Bauer upended Rover John Knox, 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3, while teammate Cameron Klebacha beat Joe Hertel by a near identical score of 6-2, 6-1.
The teams then split the two doubles matchups, which ultimately gave ECC the 4-3 win.
Brockway paired up its top two players, Painter and Marchiori, at No. 1 doubles, but Elk County put its top two singles players at No. 2, which ultimately helped lead to the doubles split that secured the overall win for the Crusaders.
Painter and Marchiori captured an 8-0 win against Crusaders Zach Eckert and Logan Kavlik, both of whom were not involved in singles action. Messineo and Piccirillo played at second doubles and upended Knox and Hertel, 8-3, for the decisive point.
“We were very proud of all the players today,” said Brockway coach Cynthia Copenhaver. “Weather was a challenge with the snow, wind and chill factor. Our No. 1 player Lewis Painter, our senior, had a great match. He loves the challenge of running down every ball and won 6-2, 6-1.
“Jared Marchiori had a 2-hour match and played outstanding. He lost the first set 6-4 then came back winning the second set 6-4 and won the third-set tiebreaker 10-8. He never gave up, and we all enjoyed watching him. (Assistant) Coach John Hawkins mentioned to all the players he was proud of the way they represented themselves off and on the court.”
The teams play again Monday at Elk County Catholic.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 4,
BROCKWAY 3
Singles
1. Lewis Painter (BW) def. Anthony Messineo, 6-2, 6-0.
2. Jared Marchiori (BW) def. Cole Piccirillo, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8.
3. Jack Bauer (ECC) def. John Knox, 6-1, 6-1.
4. Cameron Klebacha (ECC) def. Joe Hertel, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Painter/Marchuir (BW) def. Zach Eckert/Logan Kavlik, 8-0.
2. Messineo/Kavlik (ECC) def. Knox/Hertel, 8-3.
3. ECC wins by forfeit.