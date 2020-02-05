ST. MARYS — The Brookville boys basketball brought the fight to Elk County Catholic on its Senior Night Tuesday, but the Raiders couldn’t make a strong start hold up as the Crusaders rallied for a 48-41 victory.
After ECC honored its six seniors — Leo Gregory, Ben Hoffman, Carter Lindemuth, Will Uberti, Isaac Wortman and Regis Wortman — prior the game, Brookville jumped all over the Crusaders in the first quarter.
Brookville raced out to a 12-2 lead and maintain that 10-point edge after one quarter, 17-7. However, the Crusaders flipped the script on the Raiders in the send quarter and pulled even (27-27) at the break when Uberti drained a long 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer.
The Crusaders then opened the second half on a 7-0 spurt to go up 35-27 and never trailed from there. Elk County pushed the lead to as much as 10 points in the in fourth at 43-33 before the Raiders tried to rally.
Brookville put together an 8-0 run in the middle of the quarter to get within two points (43-41) on a basket by Griffin Ruhlman with 2:45 to play. During that spurt, Raider senior Aaron Park scored inside off a Crusader turnover with 3:46 to play to hit the 1,000-point mark on his career.
Park, who came in needing 12 points to reach the milestone, finished with that total to become just the seventh Brookville boys to ever score 1,000 points.
The Raiders could get no closer though, as Gregory quickly countered for ECC to make it 45-41 with 2:10 remaining. Brookville then missed the front of two one-and-one free throw situations as Lindemuth went 1-for-2 at the line for ECC.
Mark Kraus sealed the Crusaders’ victory when he scored inside with 12 seconds left to set the final at 48-41. Kraus led ECC with 12 points, while Gregory and Lindemuth had 11 and eight, respectively on their Senior Night.
Uberti chipped in seven and Regis Wortman had six as ECC improved to 19-1 on the year. The Crusaders also completed the season sweep of the Raiders, having won 52-42 in Brookville on Dec. 13.
“Brookville made shots (in 1st quarter) and is a good team,” said ECC coach Aaron Straub. “They played well together and came in with a good plan and we looked a little flat. Fortunately, we had a good second quarter, and then I thought we did some really good things in the third quarter.
“Then we got really tentative (in 4th) and had some bad turnovers down the stretch. It was a good win. This was also a survival type of game where you’re almost not 100 percent in a lot of areas and just try to get through. Fortunately we made some shots and Will’s shot at the end of (first) half was big.
“That was certainly a nice milestone for Aaron Park. He hit his 1,000th point tonight. He’s a good player and we’ve had a very difficult time the past three years trying to slow him down. And, we didn’t really slow him down too much tonight. I know that’s special for Coach (Dalton) Park to watch his son get his 1,000th. That’s a good moment for them.”
Straub also praised his seniors.
“Our seniors are great kids,” he said. “They have worked hard, and I’m really proud of them. They are good representatives of our school and athletic program and good ambassadors and role models for the community.”
Brookville’s strong start was aided by the long ball, as Robert Keth hit two 3-pointers and Bryace Baughman one in the opening quarter. Teammate Jace Miner also scored a pair of hoops as Park played facilitator instead of scorer in the quarter.
The Raiders (11-7) also forced the Crusaders into some uncharacteristic turnovers in the opening eight minutes that led to some of those baskets.
Elk County righted the ship some to start the second quarter as Wortman scored the first five points of the frame to cut his team’s deficit in half. The teams then traded mini-runs in the middle of the quarter, with each side scoring six straight one point.
Brookville came out of that sequence still holding a nine-point lead at 27-18 with 1:36 left in the half. That’s when ECC exploded for nine straight points to take all the momentum into the break when Uberti’s buzzer beater knotted the score at 27.
Kraus also had a trey during that closing run, while Lindemuth completed an old-fashion 3-point play.
Elk County carried that momentum into the third quarter, scoring the first eight points as part of a larger 17-0 run around the break. Gregory completed a 3-point play in the opening minute before Kraus hit his second trey of the game. Lindemuth then scored off his own steal to make it 35-27 with 4:40 left in the quarter.
The Crusaders eventually took a six-point lead into the fourth (37-31) and pushed it to 10 (43-33) early in the quarter with a 6-0 spurt on hoops by Gregory, Uberti and Kraus.
That’s when Brookville mounted one final comeback bid but fell short.
“This is a tough place to play, and I’m going to have to look back. But, I know we got in foul trouble early and that let them get caught back up,” said Brookville coach Dalton Park. “If there was one thing I could go back and change, it would be just playing more physical from the get-go.
“They (officials) were letting them play physical and that’s fine. As a coach, I need to get my players to start doing the same. If there was an adjustment I should have made that was it. We started driving hard late in the game, we just need to do that more on offense and defense and start giving what we were getting.
“I have no regrets though. All the kids played hard and everybody was in it until the end and kept their cool. And, right up until the last seconds we had a chance.”
Both teams are back in action Friday. Elk County plays at cross-town rival St. Marys, while Brookville hosts Bradford.