ST. MARYS — Quality over quantity.
It’s a saying that has served the Elk County Catholic cross country teams well in recent years, and 2019 so be no different. Elk County lost just two athletes to graduation, but despite that fact, only has a total of 12 runners combined between its boys and girls teams.
Both losses to graduation (Jacob Carnovale, Ryan Hunt) came from the boys team.
Carnovale (6th place, 18:32) played a key role in helping the Crusaders capture their fourth straight District 9 Class A team title last year by the slimmest of margins (54-56) over Smethport.
Oustide of Carnovale, ECC returns its other top five finishers from that District 9 championship squad in seniors Ben Hoffman and Isaac Wortman, junior Joe Wolfe and sophomores Top Dippold and Alex Miller.
That group of returnees is led by Hoffman, a past D-9 champ who placed fourth (18:21) at districts a year ago before capturing his second medal at the PIAA Championships with a 12th place finish (17:11).
Wortman (8th, 18:35) and Wolfe (10th, 19:03) each posted Top 10 finishes at districts last year, while Miller was 26th (20:20) and Dippold 49th (21:36). Wortman was 27th at states, while Wolfe was 40th.
The boys squad also features seniors Regis Wortman and Jacob Ingram and freshmen Owen Daghir, Julian Funaki and Adam Straub. Regis Wortman is a returning lettermen.
As for the girls squad, veteran coach W.J. Fernan has just two competitors on the roster in senior Chelsea Hunt and sophomore Mara Lecker.
Both are returning letterwinners though, with Hunt having placed fourth (22:21) at the District 9 Class A Championships to earn yet another trip to state cross country meet in her career. Hunt crossed the line in 66th in Hershey (22:10), the second-best finish by an area girl.
Lecker was 76th at districts a year ago as a freshman.
“We have some great leaders returning to squad,” said Fernan. “They know there are no shortcuts and no secrets to generating success and provide great examples of what sort of effort and commitment should be made.
“These leaders are coming into the season with a great mileage base as well, so we are definitely pointed in the right direction.”
The girls squad lost a couple of runners who were dual-sport athletes last year who appear to be focusing full-time on soccer this fall. A couple others between both squads will do the two sports this season, although having boys playing soccer while have a full cross country team will be a new venture for Fernan.
“We have a few variables that we have not grappled with in the past — a few runners playing soccer for one,” said Fernan. “This will create a new dynamic for us, but we are looking forward to learning how to make these scenarios a positive for all involved.
“We look forward to the the challenges and opportunities presented to us and witnessing how the runners deal with their adversities and triumphs — what they learn and how they grow as the season progresses.
“It should be another great journey toward finding our best as individuals and as a team.”
Elk County Catholic opens its season today at Punxsutawney in a meet that also features DuBois.
GIRLS ROSTER
Senior: Chelsea Hunt. Sophomore: Mara Lecker.
BOYS ROSTER
Seniors: Ben Hoffman, Jacob Ingram, Isaac Wortman, Regis Wortman. Junior: Joe Wolfe. Sophomores: Tom Dippold, Alex Miller. Freshmen: Owen Daghir, Julian Funaki, Adam Straub