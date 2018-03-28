ST. MARYS — Being a three-sport athlete can be a challenging thing for a high school student when you consider all the other school and non-school activities that person may be involved in.
Elk County Catholic senior Ryan Newton has learned to master that act while competing in golf, basketball and tennis for the Crusaders.
Newton has played basketball — his favorite sport — the longest, starting when he was in third grade. He reached the varsity level last season as a junior and was a key piece on two state playoff teams for ECC.
Golf and tennis are sports he picked up later in life. He has competed at the varsity level in golf since he was a freshman and tennis since his sophomore season.
“Being a three-sport athlete has really taught me great time management values because of having to juggle between school and sports,” said Newton. “Finding the perfect balance between each is never easy, but as long as you stay focused and diligent, all of your requirements can be met in both areas.”
Newton just wrapped up his final basketball season for ECC, one that saw him average 17.4 points and 8.4 rebounds a game while leading the Crusaders to a 22-7 record and yet another trip to the PIAA postseason. Elk County, the District 9 Class A runner-up, reached the second round of the state playoffs before falling to Bishop Carroll (57-47).
“My favorite sport is basketball because ever since I was a kid, I loved playing it,” he said. “My parents always played basketball with me, and I always have enjoyed working on my game.”
His greatest sports accomplishment came on the hardwood his junior year when he was part of an ECC squad that went 22-0 in the regular season, won AML and District 9 Class titles and reached the PIAA quarterfinals before losing to eventual state champion Kennedy Catholic (61-40).
“We all played for each other and were unbelievably competitive,” he said of that squad.
Back in the fall, Newton reached the final day of of the District 9 Class AA Golf Championships on his way to a 15th-place finish.
The Crusader is set to embark on his final sports season at ECC on the tennis court this spring. A year ago Newton and his partner Charles Bobby reached the finals of the D-9 Class AA doubles championships before losing to ECC teammates Nick Daghir and Isaac Wortman.
Elk County also finished as the runner-up to Punxsutawney in the D-9 Class AA Team Tournament, with Newton playing at No. 2 singles in that contest.
While he’s not playing sports competitively for ECC, Newton enjoys watching sports on TV or just playing them for fun.
Newton, the son of Craig and Julie Newton, credits his father with helping him become the athlete he is — particularly in basketball.
“My role model is my dad,” said Newton. “He taught me everything I know about the sport of basketball. He rebounded for me, taught me and helped me improve at the game of basketball all of my life.
“I am extremely grateful for everything he has done for me, and I hope I can be just like him.”
After graduation, Newton’s future plans are to attend a yet to be determined college to major in mechanical engineering while continuing his basketball career.
