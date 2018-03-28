ST. MARYS — Some athletes play at the varsity level early in their high school careers, while others can be “late-bloomers” who make an impact as a junior or senior.
Elk County Catholic senior Josie Smith falls in that former category, as the three-sport athlete has been a staple in the Lady Crusader lineup in volleyball, basketball and softball most of her varsity career.
And, she was lucky enough to be a freshman at a time when ECC featured one of its best-ever senior classes that spanned every major sport — a group that featured the likes of Kirstie Wehler, Marissa Heary, Abbey Bauer, Sophie Yanak, Julia Sweeney, Maddy Schneider and Sierra Meyer among many others.
That senior class bred a winning culture in freshmen like Smith while leading the school to the state playoffs in volleyball and basketball before capturing a Class A state title in softball in the spring of 2015.
Smith was a part of all three of those squads in some fashion and saw extensive action in the regular season in softball as a freshman as part of a season she’ll never forget. She hit .343 in 35 at-bats on that state title squad.
“My greatest accomplishment was winning the state championship in softball my freshman year,” said Smith. “The memory of that day I will cherish forever.”
Since then, she grown into that leadership/mentor role in recent years.
On the diamond, she has been a staple in the middle infield for the Lady Crusaders since she was a sophomore and has hit .329 or better each of first three seasons entering this spring.
This past winter, Smith averaged 9.5 points a game on the hardwood to help lead the Lady Crusaders to a 16-12 record and a trip to Class A state playoffs after finishing fourth in districts.
Smith’s third sport — volleyball — is the one she loves the most.
“My favorite sport is by far volleyball, because I love the aspect that each member of the team has to work together in order to succeed,” she said. “I also love the challenge of digging an almost impossible spike, the feeling of hitting a powerful kill and the feeling of blocking the other opponent’s hit.”
While her high school sports keep her busy enough, Smith also is heavily involved in other activities. She is a member of the National Honor Society, drama club, Varsity C Club, Eucharist Ministry and the outdoor club.
“At times, it can be extremely difficult to balance school work and sports, but it has taught me the importance of managing my time wisely.”
Smith is the daughter of Kevin and Michelle Smith. She has an older brother Mitchell (2015 ECC grad) who competed in football, basketball and track and field for the Crusaders.
She points to her father Kevin as the person who has helped mold her into the person she is today.
“My role model is my dad,” she said. “He has helped me in every aspect of life, especially sports. He has always taught me the importance of working hard to reach success.”
After graduation, Smith plans to attend Edinboro University and major in speech pathology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.