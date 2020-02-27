HYDE — Fifth-seeded A-C Valley entered its District 9 Class A semifinal game Wednesday night flying high after knocking off Johnsonburg, but the Falcons flew directly into the buzzsaw that is the Elk County Catholic defense.
The Crusaders completely shut down A-C Valley and its leading scorer Levi Orton in a lopsided 46-16 victory at Clearfield Area High School. The win propelled ECC, the defending Class A champs, into its fifth straight district title game.
And, it all started on the defensive end where ECC held Orton, the second leading scorer in D-9 coming into the game at 23.3 points per game, to just three points (1 field goal, 1 free throw). The defensive effort didn’t end there though, as teammate Eddie Stevanus (13.2 ppg) mustered just six points — all during a 10-point first half for A-C Valley.
The performance was in stark contrast to last Friday night’s 71-65 upset of fourth-seeded Johnsonburg that ended the Rams’ season. Orton had 30 points in that victory, while Stevanus added 24.
On the other end, ECC was fueled by Regis Wortman, who is rounding back into form after missing four games towards the end of the regular season. The Crusader senior scored a game-high 15 points.
It was a balanced attack after him. Mark Kraus and Charlie Breindel scored seven and five, respectively, off the bench, while four different Crusaders had four points.
“Levi (Orton) is certainly an outstanding player, and we’ve seen him enough to know he’s a guy who plays about four inches taller than he is and plays strong,” said ECC coach Aaron Straub. “Fortunately, we did a a really nice job defensively on him tonight. I thought Will Uberti and Isaac Wortman both did a great job on him.
“Part of the deal is if you’re going to play great team defense, you have to get someone in behind him. And, you have to pressure the ball because he’s eventually going to work his way free.
“We did a good job all the way around with that, but let’s face it. They didn’t shoot the ball very well, which contributed to us maybe looking a little better than we actually were. If they make some shots, it’s closer (in first half). They are a really good team.
“Anybody who beats Johnsonburg is a good team, and it’s not like they beat Johnsonburg when they were playing poorly ... (Austin) Green was making threes and (Gabe) Watts was getting the ball to the basket.”
Straub also had high praise for Wortman and his performance.
“Regis is really important player for us,” said Straub. “I can say it. I’ve seen just about everybody in the district and Regis is one of the best players in the district. He does so many things that go unnoticed. He runs the floor well and is an unsung-type of guy.
“He doesn’t have a lot of the big numbers that other people have, but Regis is a really steady player for us. I was really proud of our team. We played fiur games or so without him. That’s a testimony to how our team handled that when he was out. We’re blessed to have him back and blessed to have him getting back healthy looking forward to him doing what he does.”
The teams traded scores to open the game with Wortman scoring twice for ECC to make it 4-4 at the 4:35 mark. The Falcons never scored again in the quarter though, as ECC closed the opening eight minutes on 9-0 run to lead 13-4.
Kraus hit a 3-pointer in the closing spurt, while Leo Gregory, Mason McAllister and Isaac Wortman all had hoops.
Gregory made it 11 points in a row when he hit a pair of free throws 1:05 into the second quarter before Stevanus ended a 7:33 scoring drought with a hoop for the Falcons to make it 15-6.
That score did little to slow down ECC, which rattled off another 9-0 spurt over the ensuing three-plus minutes to push its lead to 18 at 24-8. Regis Wortman book-ended the run with a 3-pointer and hoop inside.
Stevanus again ended an ECC run with a basket at the 2:47 mark, while Orton made his lone field goal 36 seconds late to make it a 25-10 game. Neither team scored over the final 2:11 as Elk County took a 25-10 lead into the break.
The third proved to be all ECC as the Crusaders outscored the Falcons 10-2 to build a 23-point lead at 35-12. Regis Wortman scored six of those 10 points, with Kraus, Carter Lindemuth and Isaac Wortman adding hoops.
Orton scored his third and final point 17 seconds into the fourth quarter when he went 1 of 2 at the foul line. Unfortunately for the Falcons, ECC forced them to endure through another long scoring drought — this one lasted 6:33 — before Broc Weigle hit a 3-pointer with 1:09 to play to set the eventual final at 46-16.
In between those A-C Valley scores, Elk County scored 11 straight points to finish of the Falcons. Breindel had all five of his points during that run, which was started by Regis Wortman’s final hoop. Ben Hoffman also netted all four of his points in the spurt.
Elk County will battle third-seeded Cameron County for the D-9 Class A title on Saturday at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium at a time to be determined. The Red Raiders rallied from a 10-point deficit to knock off second-seeded Clarion-Limestone, 47-46, in the night cap Tuesday at Clearfield.