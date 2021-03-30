ST. MARYS — Youth will certainly be served this season for the Elk County Catholic softball program, as head coach Eric Weisner returns just a couple players who were even on the roster the last time the Lady Crusaders played a game in 2019.
That exact number is three — current seniors Elizabeth Anderson and Angela Pesce and junior Kathrine Kirst. Anderson and Kirst each saw some starting action two years ago, while Pesce had limited varsity time.
That trio is among just six upperclassmen (junior or seniors) on the 2021 roster, meaning Weisner will have to rely on a host of young players who have never even suited up in an ECC uniform for a varsity game to be impact starters from the get-go,
And, Weisner has a large group of underclassmen to work with in that regard, as his roster boasts nine freshmen and seven sophomores.
“We’re going to be young in the starting lineup, but there is definitely a lot of talent on this team,” said Weisner. “There is going to be a learning curve for them. We had some new kids last year that were sophomores or juniors last who really would have benefitted from having a season. But, everyone is in the same boat in that aspect.
“Right now, they just lack softball knowledge because haven’t played in a long time, bu there is talent there. My goal for this team is to get better every day. If we’re better tomorrow than we were yesterday, good things are going to happen to this team.
“I really believe that if we come together, improve and learn the game, we’re going to shock some people in districts — even if we don’t have a typical ECC softball record going in (to playoffs).”
Weisner got his first real look at his new-look squad on Monday when the Lady Crusaders played at DuBois Central Catholic.
Anderson (right field) and Kirst (second base) were in the starting lineup along with eight underclassmen — freshmen Emily Mourer (pitcher), Sydney Alexander (third base), Lucy Klawuhn (shortstop) and sophomores Caitlyn Vollmer (catcher), Gabby Weisner (center field), Tessa Fledderman (desinated player) and Ellie Baron (left field).
“We’re excited to be back playing, but we have talked to kids about being thankful and have gratitude that we are because you never know when they could pull the plug again,” said Weisner. “We’ve told them to do everything they can to get all the enjoyment then can out of it.
“So far, this team have all been very coachable, eager to learn and receptive to what we try to teach. They have been a fun group of girls to be around and are really enjoying practicing and having fun, which is big thing for this year.”
Weisner will be assisted by Bob Lion, Jason Bauer, Michaela Cashmer, Mike Anderson, Tony Gerg, Tom Fledderman and Rex Pistner.
The Lady Crusaders are back in action today at home vs. Kane.
ROSTER
Seniors: Elizabeth Anderson, Haley Baron, Angela Pesce. Juniors: Hope Farley, Kathrine Kirst, Moira Stanisch. Sophomores: Lydia Anderson, Ellie Baron, Tessa Fledderman, Sophia Gerg, Josie Lawrey, Caitlyn Vollmer, Gabby Weisner. Freshmen: Sydney Alexander, Reagan Bauer, Mackenzie Bille, Crystal Hanes, Sarah Hassleman Lucy Klawuhn, Emily Mourer, Seanna VanAlstine, Reagan Weaver.