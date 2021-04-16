ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic softball scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday to rally for a wild 6-5 walk-off victory against Johnsonburg on a cold day at Benzinger Park.
The Lady Crusaders (5-2), who trailed 5-3 entering their final at-bat, started their comeback on a one-out single by Lucy Klawuhn. Then with two outs, Lydia Anderson singled home Klawuhn to make it 5-4.
Emily Mourer followed with a single of her own before both Lady Crusaders scored on the same play with Sydney Alexander batting.
Johnsonburg pitcher Julia Jones threw a wild pitch in the dirt that allowed Anderson to score from third to tie the game. Things got worse for the Ramettes on the play, as an errant throw back to Jones covering home sailed over her head and into the middle of the infield.
Mourer, who was on second, never stopped running and hustled home from third on the overthrow with the game-winning run.
Elk County jumped on the board first with a run in the second when Tessa Fledderman singled home Alexander, who had hit a single herself.
Johnsonburg tied things up in the third when Maria Casilio plated a run on a groundout.
Things stayed 1-1 until the fifth when Johnsonburg pushed three runs across to take the lead 4-1.
Shelby Sorg and Mackenzie Freeman each reached on errors to open the inning before Payton Delhunty ripped a single to center to plate Sorg. Delhunty later scored on a groundout before Jones capped the frame with a RBI single that brought home Casilio, who had walked.
Elk County answered right back with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Hope Garley led off with a double and scored on a groundout by Klawuhn. Gabby Weisner then kept the inning alive with a two-out infield single, reaching second on a late throw to first that was off the mark.
Anderson then smacked a single to right to chase home Weisner to make it 4-3.
The Ramettes pushed their lead back to two at 5-3 in the top of the seventh when Jenna Pavlock scored on a wild pitch with two outs.
That set the stage for ECC’s thrilling comeback in the bottom of the seventh.
Anderson powered ECC, going 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Fledderman and Alexander each had two hits for the Lady Cardinals.
Jones and Jenna Kasmierski each had two hits for Johnsonburg.
Both teams are back in action today.
Elk County travels to Brockway, while Johnsonburg (2-3) plays at Smethport.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 6,
JOHNSONBURG 5
Score by Innings
J’burg 001 030 1 — 5
ECC 010 020 3 — 6
* There were 2 outs when game-winning run scored
Johnsonburg—5
Jenna Pavlock 4111, Julia Jones 4021, Jenna Kasmierski 4020, Alexa Mahoney 3000, Shelby Sorg 3100, Mackenzie Freeman 2110, Payton Delhunty 3111, Maria Casilio 2101. Totals: 29-5-7-4.
Elk County Catholic—6
Lucy Klawuhn ss 4111, Gabby Weisner cf 4110, Lydia Anderson 4142, Emily Mourer p 4110, Sydney Alezander 3120, Caitlyn Vollmer 3000, Tessa Fledderman 3021, Elizabeth Anderson 2000, Hope Farley 1110, Ellie Baron 3000, Haley Baron 0000, Kathrine Kirst 0000. Totals: 31-6-12-4.
Errors: J’burg 1, ECC 1. 2B: Freeman; Farley. HBP: Freeman (by Mourer). SB: Delhunty, Casilio; Klawuhn, Anderson 2, Mourer 2, Alexander, Farley. CS: Freeman (by Vollmer).
Pitching
J’burg: Julia Jones-4 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO; Julie Peterson-2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
ECC: Emily Mourer-7 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Mourer. Losing pitcher: Jones.
DCC 15,
Kane 0, 3 innings
DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic junior Madison Hoyt tossed her second three-inning shutout in three days Thursday as the Lady Cardinals rolled past Kane, 15-0, at Heindl Field.
Hoyt no-hit Brockway in a 19-0 victory on Tuesday and allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out three in three innings on Thursday. She was once again backed by an offense that put up double-digit hits and runs in what was the fifth mercy-rule win for DCC (7-0) in seven games.
Kane’s lone hit was a two-out single by Maya Smith in the top of the first. She was promptly erased when Mia Meholick threw her out trying to steal second to end the inning.
Central Catholic then grabbed the lead in the bottom of the inning with a pair of runs.
Melia Mitskavich led off with a single, while Emma Suplizio followed with a walk. Meholick scored Mitskavich on a groundout, while Suplizio came home on a single by Shyanne Lundy. Chelsea Busatto followed with a single of her own, but DCC couldn’t add to its lead as Madison Stahli recorded back-to-back outs to end the threat.
Stahli wasn’t so fortunate in the second, as DCC broke the game wide open with an eight-run second. She hit Jessy Frank, Lauren Davidson and Mitskavich to load the bases with no outs.
Suplizio plated Frank and Davidson with a single, while Meholick scored Mitskavich on a double. Lundy then doubled in two more runs to make it 7-0. Lundy later raced home on a wild pitch before two more runs scored on an error to make it 10-0 after two innings.
The Lady Cardinals than won via the 15-run mercy rule with five more runs in the third.
Suplizio and Meholick started the inning with back-to-back doubles to push the lead to 11-0. Lundy then reached an error that allowed Meholick to come home, while a double by Busatto brought in Lundy.
Hoyt followed with a triple to center scoring Busatto, then scored the game-ending run herself on a ball hit to short by Frank that went as an error.
Busatto finished the day 3-for-3 with the double and RBI, while Meholick and Lundy each went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Meholick had a two doubles and Lundy one. Suplizio was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs batted in.
The Lady Cardinals host Curwensville on Saturday at 11 a.m.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 15,
KANE 0, 3 INNINGS
Score by Innings
Kane 000 — 0
DCC 285 — 15
• There was 1 out when game ended
Kane—0
E. Ely ss 2000, Leah Tigani cf 1000, Maya Smith lf 1010, Madison Stahli p 1000, Hailey Slater 3b 1000, Sadie Walter 1b 1000, Makieya McGuirec 0000, Mia Smith 2b 1000, Elizabeth Yasurek rf 1000. Totals: 9-0-1-0.
DuBois Central Catholic—15
Melia Mitskavich rf 2210, Emma Suplizio 3b 2322, Mia Meholick c 3223, Shyanne Lundy 1b 3223, Chelsea Busatto lf 3231, Madison Hoyt p 3111, Emily Joseph cf 1100, Rose Whipple ph 1000, Jessy Frank ss 2103, Lauren Davidson 2b 1100. Totals: 21-15-11-13.
Errors: Kane 3, DCC 0. LOB: Kane 1, DCC 3. 2B: Suplizio, Meholick 2, Busatto. 3B: Hoyt. HBP: Mitskavich (by Stahli), Frank (by Stahli), Davidson (by Stahli). SB: Mitskavich, Suplizio, Lundy, Busatto 2, Frank 2, Davidson. CS: Smith (by Meholick).
Pitching
Kane: Madison Stahli-2 1/3 IP, 11 H, 15 R, 10 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO, 2 HB.
DCC: Madison Hoyt-3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hoyt. Losing pitcher: Stahli.