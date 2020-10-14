ST. MARYS — Coming off a hard-fought 5-set win against Oswayo Valley Monday night, the Elk County Catholic volleyball team had to ramp up the emotions once again Tuesday as it hosted cross-town rival St. Marys for Senior Night.
Given both factors, it should come as no surprise that ECC got off to a sluggish start after honoring its trio of seniors — Julia Aikens, Brooke Bauer and Haley Baron. But, the Lady Crusaders responded after losing the opening game to beat the Lady Dutch in four sets, 19-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-13.
Bauer and Aikens both played a major factor in the win, as did a trio of underclassmen in sophomores Maddie Marzullo and Gabby Weisner and junior Moira Stanisch.
Bauer tied for a match-high with 17 service points while adding 11 kills and a block at the net. Aikens (13) and Stanisch (12) also reached double figures at the line, while Marzullo recorded a match-high 12 kills and two blocks. Weisner added eight kills and Aikens five.
The victory improved ECC’s record to 11-1 on the season.
“I feel like Senior Night is always one of those nights where you feel a little more pressure, although that is no excuse either,” said ECC coach Kelsey Morey. “It always seems like you get off to a slow start, and we have had a habit of doing that this year. We need to stop that, but we’ve been able to overcome it (to this point).”
Morey was pleased with how the offense was spread around, which is somethin the team has done all year.
“Everybody is doing their part, and that’s kind of been our thing this year,” she said. “We don’t have one big hitter in particular, but they do do a really good job of spreading it around and getting kills when we can. That’s been a really big part of our success this season.
“It also was really nice to get the win (for seniors). Senior Night is always bitter sweet for me because I’m sad to see them go, but it’s so great to watch them in their senior year after they have grown over the past four years. I’m really super proud of them, and they played well tonight.”
St. Marys came out strong in its rival gym and built a fast 11-4 lead in the first set.
Olivia Dunmire got things rolling with a 4-point service stint that featured a pair of kills by Lindsey Reiter. Dunmire had eight points on the night.
Teammate Lauren Mosier then one-upped her by scoring five straight points. Meghan McGonnell had a pair of kills in that spurt and Reiter one.
The Lady Dutch maintained that 7-point cushion for most of the set, with ECC getting as close as four points twice at 18-14 and 19-15. However, two points each at the line by Mosier and Reiter put St. Marys on the verge of winning the set, which they did when ECC missed a serve.
Mosier scored seven her 17 points in the opening set, while Reiter had four of her nine kills in the game.
Set No. 2 was close most of the way with neither side leading by more than a few points. St. Marys’ Janelle Krug and ECC’s Abby Hasselman traded 3-point service stints midway through the game.
Bauer then rattled off five straight points, two courtesy kills by Marzullo, to put ECC up 20-13. However, St. Marys countered with a sideout and 5-point run by Mosier to get back within a point at 20-19.
After an ECC timeout, Marzullo came up with a huge kill for a sideout for her team. Stanisch then stepped to the line and scored three straight points, two coming on kills by Tori Newton.
St. Marys’ Holly Anthony then slammed down a kill to momentarily halt ECC’s momentum, but a kill by Newton gave ECC a sideout and the set 25-20.
That win seemed to breathe life into the Lady Crusaders, who rolled to set wins of 25-16, 25-13, respectively, in the third and fourth sets to come away with the overall victory.
Elk County jumped out to an early 11-5 lead in the third set as Bauer scored three points and Stanisch four. Marzullo had two kills and two blocks in that stretch.
Aikens then broke the game wide open with a 5-point run that featured kills by Bauer and Weisner that put ECC up 21-10.
Mosier tried to rally the Lady Dutch with a 4-point spurt of her own, but it wasn’t enough as ECC won the set on the serve of Stanisch.
Leading 2-1, the Lady Crusaders raced out to a quick 7-1 lead in the fourth set — thanks largely to a 5-point run by Bauer. Weisner and Hasselman later added service stints of four and three points, respectively, to make it 19-7 before Stanisch finished off the set and match with a pair of points.
“We had ample opportunities at the net that we could not capitalize on tonight,” St. Marys head coach Missy Nicklas said.
Both teams return to the court Thursday, as ECC visits Kane while St. Marys welcomes Galeton.