ST. MARYS — Elk Country Catholic pulled away in the second half on its way to a 62-44 victory over Johnsonburg in the District 9 Class A semifinals at St. Marys Tuesday.
The top-seeded Crusaders took a 27-22 lead into the half after an action-packed second quarter.
Elk County Catholic (25-1) then opened the second half on a 10-2 run to break open the game.
Alec Wehler and Regis Wortman got the scoring started for ECC, before a bucket by Johnsonburg’s (16-9) Logan Notarianni brought the score to 31-24 with 6:26 left in the third quarter.
Alex Breindel and Will Uberti followed with three-pointers on back-to-back possessions as the Crusaders stretched their lead to double digits for the first time on the night at 37-24 with 4:32 to go in the quarter.
Breindel added two more treys in the quarter to help ECC maintain a 12-point lead at 47-35 heading into the final quarter of play.
The two sides traded baskets early in the fourth quarter, as a score by Austin Green helped the Rams cut the deficit to 52-41 with 4:45 left to play.
Green finished with a team-high 15 points for Johnsonburg, while Nick Bliss and Isaac Schloder added 11 points apiece in the loss.
The Crusaders then used another big run, this time going on an 8-0 spurt, to put the game away and advance to the district title game.
Wehler started the run with a fast-break score off of a Rams’ turnover, as Breindel followed with his eighth three-pointer of the night.
Breindel finished with a game-high 26 points behind the eight treys, as Wehler added 19 points for the Crusaders.
Wehler then scored on the inside while drawing a foul and finished off the three-point play at the foul line to stretch ECC’s lead to 60-41 with 2:57 to go.
Both teams then went the next two minutes and change without a point, as Dreydin Lombrana broke the drought with a three-pointer for Johnsonburg and Josh Bauer scored in the final seconds for the Crusaders to close out the 62-44 victory.
“I thought we played very well and we attacked the basket much better than we did in the first two games against Johnsonburg,” ECC head coach Aaron Straub said. “We stayed aggressive and the bottom line is we made shots.”
Straub added that Breindel’s performance behind the arc made things easier for the rest of the team by forcing Johnsonburg’s defense to guard the arc, which opened driving lanes on the inside.
The teams traded scores in the first quarter, as Wehler got the scoring started for ECC 1:48 into the game before Bliss got the Rams on the board at the 5:32 mark of the first.
After a two plus minute combined scoreless drought, Breindel got a shot to fall on the inside for ECC.
Green responded right away with a three-pointer on the other end to give the Rams a 5-4 lead with 2:53 remaining in the opening quarter, which proved to be their only lead of the night.
Breindel looked to respond with a three of his own, but instead had his deep shot blocked, but Brennen Klawuhn tracked down the lose ball and scored on the inside to swing the lead back in favor of ECC for good.
”I think the biggest thing he (Breindel) did was that when he got his shot blocked in the first quarter it didn’t phase him at all,” Straub said. “He just kept playing and he has worked as hard as anybody I’ve ever known, he’s in the gym all the time shooting.”
Wortman scored with four seconds to go in the first quarter to send the Crusaders into the second with a 10-8 lead
Wehler got things started in the second with back-to-back scores, as Breindel added a three after a score from Green to help ECC open the frame on a 7-2 run.
Breindel hit another three near the midway point of the quarter, before Green responded with a three-pointer of his own to help the Rams cut ECC’s lead to 22-19 with 2:15 to go in the half.
Breindel followed with his third trey of the quarter, before Green hit his second three in as many possessions for Johnsonburg.
Green finished with 11 points in the opening half for the Rams, but was limited to just four points in the second half to finish the night with a team-high 15.
“In the first half Green played really well and we had trouble guarding him,” Straub said. “He’s a good player, he makes shots and gets the ball to the hole.”
Wortman scored the final basket of the quarter with 50 seconds remaining to help send the Crusaders into the half with a 27-22 lead.
ECC then opened the second half on a 10-2 run to begin to pull away on its way to the 18-point win.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well and they did,” Johnsonburg head coach Bill Shuey said. “Our defense wasn’t as sound as it should be and they (ECC) got to drive to the basket way too often.”
Shuey added that his team’s shot selection wasn’t the best and felt the Crusaders’ defensive pressure bothered them.
ECC will now face the winner of tonight’s semifinal between Clarion-Limestone-North Clarion in the District 9 Class A title game Friday at DuBois at 7:30 p.m.
“I think it was possibly too big of a game for some of our underclassmen, but they’ll learn from this,” Shuey said.
Johnsonburg will face the loser of the Clarion-Limestone-North Clarion contest in the consolation game Friday at DuBois at 6 p.m. to determine the district’s third and fourth seed heading into the PIAA playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.