ST. MARYS — It was Senior Night Monday at the Aaron J. Straub Gymnasium, and the Elk County Catholic made the most of the celebratory evening by besting county foe Johnsonsonburg in straight sets, 25-19, 25-7, 25-23.
The senior quartet of Hannah Barnett, Madyson Dellaquila, Ellie Fldderman and Taylor Newton were honored prior to the match, then that group went out and played a major role in the win against the Ramettes — a victory that was punctuated by a late-game rally in the third set to complete the sweep.
Elk County got another strong all-around effort from Newton, who recorded a match-high 15 kills to go along with 10 service points, including a match-high seven aces. She also had a block.
Dellaquila added four kills and two blocks at the net, while Julia Aikens and Brooke Bauer posted four kills. Aikens added a match-high 13 service points — 12 in the second set. Dellaquila chipped in seven points.
Fledderman ran the Lady Crusade offense to near-perfection, recording 27 assists and a couple tip shots to go along with eight service points.
“It was a nice win tonight, especially on Senior Night,” said ECC coach Kelsey Morey. “I thought the girls played really well. I know we had ups and downs throughout the game, but they pulled through those downs. And, I was really happy with our serving again tonight. That’s something we’ve really been focusing on. That was very good for me to see, and Taylor had seven aces which was awesome.
“I thought our hitters did a great job going around their blocks and finding the open spots and holes, and our defense was getting the ball up to get our offense running.
“Johnsonburg has an awesome libero (Haylee Cherry), and she’s hard to work around because she’s always moving around all over the place back there. I think she’s phenomenal. They have a great block too.
“Overall, I’m pretty happy with tonight and they (girls) should be too.”
Elk County jumped out to a quick 8-3 lead in the first set thanks in large part to four straight points by Fledderman, but Johnsonburg countered right back with a sideout and four points from Jenna Morgan.
Newton and Mackenzie Sallack then traded two-point service stints as things remained close late into the set.
A sideout gave ECC a slim 20-19 lead as Newton stepped to the service line, and the senior did the rest as she rattled off five straight points. That closing spurt featured a pair of aces, a kill by Aikens and Johnsonburg being called for an illegal alignment on set-point.
The loss seemed to take some life out of the Ramettes as ECC slowly built a lead in the second set. A sideout and three points by Aikens made it 4-0, while two points each by Dellaquila and Fledderman helped push the Lady Crusader advantage to 10-2.
A series of sideouts ensued before Aikens all but put the set away when she ripped off nine straight points. The service run featured an ace, a kill and block by Dellaquila and a kill from Newton.
A Johnsonburg sideout halted Aikens’ run on set point, but that only momentarily stopped the inevitable, as ECC earned a sideout on the next point to finish off a 25-7 victory.
Down 2-0, Johnsonburg didn’t fold as the Ramettes found some life to start the third set, which went much like the first — a tight battle down to the end.
Newton scored four straight points early in the set, while Alaina Sherry posted three in a row for the Ramettes. Kaylee Zimmerman added two more points on Johnsonburg’s next serve to give the Ramettes a 17-13 lead.
Johnsonburg maintained that four-point edge at 19-15 and 20-16 before ECC started its comeback on a tip shot by Bauer for a sideout to make it 20-17. Newton then dropped in back-to-back aces but a sideout gave Johnsonburg a 21-19 advantage.
Another sideout pulled ECC within one before Bauer scored three straight points to give ECC a 23-21 lead. However, she missed a serve after a Ramette timeout before Haylee Cherry scored a point to pull Johnsonburg even at 23-23.
The Ramettes couldn’t take the lead though, as Aikens tipped in a shot over a blocker to put ECC back up a point before the Lady Crudaders finished off the sweep on its first match point.