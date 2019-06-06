PUNXSUTAWNEY — District 9 champ Elk County Catholic is set to take on District 6 champion Bishop McCort in the PIAA Class A quarterfinals today at Kuntz Field at 4:30 p.m.
The Crushers return to the state playoffs after missing out last season, as their last trip in 2017 ended in the Class 2A title game where they were topped 7-4 by Neumann-Goretti.
On the other side, the Crusaders are looking to advance to the semifinals for the first time since making a trip to the Class A title game in 2014.
That season was also the last time ECC (16-8) won a D-9 championship, as its last appearance in the PIAA playoffs ended in the quarterfinal round in 2017 in a loss to fellow D-9 squad Clarion.
Today’s matchup will be the third time ECC and McCort have faced off in the state playoffs, as the previous two meetings came in the semifinal round.
In 2014 it was the Crusaders coming out on top 1-0 before falling in another pitcher’s duel in the final to Devon Prep by a score of 2-1 in nine innings.
Two years prior in 2012 the Crushers secured a dominant 17-0 win in six innings in the west final before defeating Montgomery 14-2 in five innings to claim the state title.
A large chunk of Bishop McCort’s (16-7) roster from its last state tourney trip two years ago consisted of upperclassmen who graduated over the last two years.
The Crushers do have seven seniors on the roster this season, a handful of which saw playing time during their sophomore seasons.
One of the team’s top underclassmen in 2017 was freshman Cameron Bunn, who is still with the team as a junior along with Zach Ramach who was also a freshman when McCort made its last PIAA trip.
As a junior Ramach has a .329 batting average and has driven in 20 runs while also scoring 20 runs.
Junior Will Miller, who saw limited playing time as a freshman, leads the team with 27 runs and has a .317 batting average with 10 RBIs.
Sophomore Brendon Blair leads the team with 23 RBIs and has also scored 20 runs while positing a team-best .343 batting average.
Nick McGowan has batted in 20 runs for McCort while Jordan Page has scored 14 runs on the year.
On the other side ECC has a handful of players that have had strong seasons at the plate as it was one of the upperclassmen leaders who got them out of the first round.
Senior Ryan Fritz came through with the walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh out of the nine hole in the lineup has he recorded all three of ECC’s RBIs in a 4-3 victory over Vincentian Academy.
Along with Fritz, Hunter Cashmer, Will Uberti, Alec Wehler and Taylor Boland are the Crusaders’ leaders at the plate.
While both sides hit the ball well, today’s matchup could be one controlled by each side’s pitching staffs.
While McCort is scoring 6.9 runs per game this year, they only allow 3.8 runs per game, the same average allowed by the Crusaders who are scoring 4.8 runs per game.
Elk County Catholic was able to save Cashmer in its opening round win as the senior will likely get the start in today’s quarterfinal game.
Cashmer has pitched 51 innings on the year and struck out 47 while allowing just 16 earned runs and has a record of 5-3 with a 2.20 earned run average.
Brady Schneider has also been a key factor on the mound for ECC as he will be available in today’s game after starting the final batter in Monday’s game under the 50-pitch plateau which requires just two days rest.
While the Crushers used several pitchers throughout the season, they needed just one to get passed WPIAL runner-up Union in the opening round.
Brendon Bair pitched a complete game, allowing one unearned run on five in the team’s 2-1 win, but will be unavailable to today after throwing 93 pitches Monday.
Bair has the team’s best ERA on the year at 1.05 over 26 2/3 innings of work.
The Crushers next three leading pitchers are seniors Matt Mosholder and Ryan Flowers along with junior Sam Newcomer.
Mosholder leads the team with 48 innings pitched and has struck out 57 while posting a 2.04 ERA.
Flowers has struck out 30 over 25 1/3 and has a 2.76 ERA while Newcomer has thrown 35 2/3 innings and struck out 28 with a 2.94 earned run average.
The winner of today’s game will advance to Monday’s semifinal round to face either WPIAL champion California or District 10 champ West Middlesex.