ST. MARYS — The burden of carrying streaks can be cumbersome, but the Elk County Catholic High School boys’ basketball team will hope to start some of their own this season.
The Crusaders (22-7) saw three of those streaks end at the hands of Elk County opponents last season.
Ridgway had a hand in stopping two of them by first thwarting a third attempt at an undefeated regular season then closing out a 53-game home winning streak while St. Marys ended an equally long 53-game District 9 League win streak.
Still, the end of those runs didn’t keep the Crusaders from a successful season as they won the AML’s North Division, were co-champs in the District 9 League and finished second in the District 9 Class A playoffs before eventually losing to Bishop Carroll in the second round of the PIAA playoffs.
Elk County lost several of their top players to graduation from that squad including Ryan Newton, Logan Hoffman, Erick Mader and Joe Aiello.
Newton was the leading scorer on the team putting up nearly 500 points (17.6 points per game) in 28 games.
However, attrition and injuries will also be an issue that the Crusaders will have to deal with in the early part of the season.
“We come into the season with a couple of fall sports injuries so our depth will be very important to keep us competitive in December and early January,” ECC head coach Aaron Straub indicated. “I hope to be at full strength by mid-January.
“It’s crucial that our guys that are currently not practicing due to injuries work on what they are able to do now so they will be game-ready shortly after they are cleared to play,” Straub added.
There are six returning letterwinners on the squad this season in seniors Alex Breindel, Bryce O’Leary, Brennen Klawuhn, Brady Schneider and Alec Wehler.
In all, there are 14 players on the varsity roster for the Crusaders this season, with 12 of those spots split equally between seniors and juniors while the other two are sophomores.
Those kinds of numbers should give ECC the flexibility and depth that it needs to use its depth and speed to its advantage but, because of the injuries, some of that may not be on display until midway through the season.
Elk County Catholic will get a chance to see how those injuries impact their plans when it opens the season at home against Johnsonburg Tuesday.
ROSTER
Seniors: Bryce O’Leary, Alec Wehler, Josh Bauer, Brennen Klawuhn, Brady Schneider, Alex Breindel. Juniors: Carter Lindemuth, Isaac Brock, Ben Hoffman, Will Uberti, Regis Wortman, Leo Gregory. Sophomores: Jordan DePrator, Mark Kraus.
