ST. MARYS — A six-run bottom of the fifth powered Elk County Catholic to a 10-3 win over Otto-Eldred in the District 9 Class A quarterfinals Thursday.
Elk County Catholic took an early 1-0 lead, as Jenna Weisner led off the game with a single and later came in to score the game’s first run when Rosina Nero reached on an error.
Otto-Eldred tied the game in the next half inning when Alyssa Shelander doubled and later came in to score on an error.
In the top of the third, Hayley Frederick reached on an error and Emilee Sheeler singled to give Otto-Eldred a pair of runners on base.
Later in the inning, Camryn Thomas delivered a two-RBI single, scoring both Frederick and Sheeler to give the Lady Terrors a 3-1 advantage.
The Lady Crusaders battled back in the home half of the third, as Brandi Clyde and Josie Smith both singled, followed by a three-run home run from Nero to give ECC a 4-3 lead after three innings of play.
Clyde finished the game 3-for-3 with an RBI and one run scored.
The game remained 4-3 into the bottom of the fifth, that is when the ECC offense put the game out of reach.
Elk County Catholic brought six runs across to stretch their lead to 10-3, with Jenna Weisner delivering the bit hit of the inning, a two-run double to score Brianna Weisner and Sady VanAlstine, who both reached on singles.
Jenna Weisner finished 2-for-3 with two runs driven in and a pair of runs scored.
Nine different players scored at least one run for ECC in the win.
ECC will face DuBois Central Catholic in the semifinals Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.