DUKE CENTER — Gabby Weisner caught the hot hand as Elk County Catholic prevailed in four sets at Otto-Eldred (25-17, 20-25, 25-9, 25-13) in the District 9 Class A semifinals.
Weisner posted a double-double of 24 digs and 10 kills, but more importantly, used powerful and accurate serving to power a 16-0 run during a pivotal game three that perhaps provided the turning point in the match.
She finished with seven aces, five of which came during that span.
“She brought everything. That was something I’ve not seen from her all season,” Elk Catholic coach Kelsey Morey said. “She came alive in all aspects of the game… She played very well. Her serving was huge that game, and it was a big factor in the win.”
Prior to that, ECC (15-3) used a fast start to take the first set, 25-17. Initially, the Lady Crusaders raced out to a 10-2 lead built on three aces from Julia Aikens, who finished with four aces, nine kills and 16 digs.
From there, O-E (17-2) battled back but never managed to complete the comeback.
“That first set, we got down. I think we won the second half of it, but we dug ourselves too deep of a hole. You can’t do that against a good program like Elk Catholic,” O-E coach Fawn Miller said. “They’re a good serve receive and defensive team, and they don’t allow much to fall in the backcourt.”
In game two, the Lady Terrors managed to rebound for a 25-20 win.
After the teams battled to a slight 15-13 advantage for O-E, the Lady Terrors went on a 6-1 run to take a 21-14 lead, which proved insurmountable despite a 5-0 ECC run that followed.
Morey says the Lady Crusaders weren’t as aggressive in that set, which was their undoing.
“I think (the key tonight was) just being aggressive, and that’s what we didn’t do in that second game,” she said. “We were being super aggressive and now allowing them to run their offense. They have a good offense and when they run it, they battle with you.”
From there, ECC took the match over, winning set three 25-9 and then set four 25-13.
O-E initially grabbed an 8-6 lead in the third game before Weisner’s run buried the Lady Terrors. In addition to her aces during that stretch, ECC picked up three blocks from its front line to bolster the performance.
“That third set, we couldn’t get our serve receive,” Miller said. “They had some really good servers that we hadn’t seen like that before, and we got stuck in a couple rotations for a lot of points.”
And as it was in their other set wins, ECC used a few spurts in the fourth to seal the deal. The teams traded points until a 7-1 ECC stretch gave the Lady Crusaders the lead for good, 12-4. From there, a few three- and four-point runs allowed Elk Catholic to push on to the 25-13 win.
In addition to Weisner, Morey praised the team’s serving throughout the night and considered it part of the difference.
“We’ve been talking about that a lot this season. We served really well against Sheffield on Tuesday, and I was happy to see that continue into tonight,” the coach said. “Serving can win you a game. It’s free points (for opponents) if you miss serves, so we’ve been talking about that. I think all our girls did well.”
Tami Geci provided the Lady Crusaders with 30 assists, while Abby Hasselman supplied 21 digs.
Elk County Catholic now moves on to the D9 Class A championship on Saturday against Clarion, who defeated Oswayo Valley in straight sets to advance. That match will be played at noon on Saturday at Kane.