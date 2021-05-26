CLARION — The number six seed Elk County Catholic Crusaders baseball team used great pitching and timely hitting to upset the number three seed Clarion Area 6-1 on Tuesday in the District 9 Class A baseball quarterfinals.
Elk County Catholic got plenty of production at the plate from the bottom of the lineup, with number nine hitter Joey Geci going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two doubles.
On the mound, Tommy Slay threw six innings of three hit baseball while striking out nine.
Clarion actually struck first, scoring its lone run in the bottom of the first on a sac fly by Cole Slaugenhoup for the 1-0 lead. But from there, it was all Crusaders.
Slay tied things up in the top of the second inning with a single to left that brought home Isaac Dellequila. One batter later, a David Anderson groundout plated Geci for the 2-1 lead and a lead the visiting Crusaders would not relinquish.
Joe Tettis hit an RBI double on a line drive to center field in the top of the third that scored Joseph DePrator to go up 3-1. Geci then hit a two-RBI single that brought home Tettis and Mark Kraus for a 5-1 lead.
Both teams traded scoreless innings for the rest of the game until the top of the seventh, as Geci came through once again with an RBI double to set what would be the final score of 6-1.
Elk County (7-12) advances to the D-9 Class A semifinals against No. 2 seed Otto-Eldred on Thursday at a neutral location to be decided.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 6,
CLARION 1
Score by Innings
ECC 023 000 1 — 6
Clarion 100 000 0 — 1
Elk County Catholic—6
Tommy Slay p-ss 5021, David Anderson 2b 4001, Dominic Zambonini dh 3010, Luke Ginther cf 2000, Jordan DePrator ss-3b 3100, Joe Tettis 3b-p 4121, Noah Cherry pr 0100, Mark Kraus 1b 4100, Isaac Dellequila c 2110, Joey Geci lf 4133, Andrew Dellequila pr 0000, Mason McAllister rf (flex) 0000. Totals: 31-6-9-6.
Clarion—1
Dawson Smail ss 2100, Ryan Alston 1b-3b 4000, Cole Slaugenhoup p-1b 1011, Cameron Lapinto c 2000, Devon Lauer 2b 3010, Bryce Brinkley lf 3000, Dauntae Girvan 3b 2000, Tanner Miller p 1000, Hunter Craddock rf 2000, Gary Matus cf 3010, Brady Quinn pr 0000. Totals: 23-1-3-1.
Errors: ECC 2, Clarion 3. LOB: ECC 10, Clarion 7. 2B: Geci 2, Zambonini, Tettis; Slaugenhoup. SAC: I. Dellequila. SF: Slaugenhoup. HBP: Ginther (by Slaugenhoup), I. Dellequila (by Miller).
Pitching
ECC: Tommy Slay-6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 9 SO; Joe Tettis-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Clarion: Cole Slaugenhoup-5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Tanner Miller-2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Slay. Losing pitcher: Slaugenhoup.