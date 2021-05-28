WILCOX — Elk County Catholic came in as the sixth seed out of six in the District 9 Class A baseball playoffs, as they’ve run the table thus far and has advanced to the D9 Class A finals with a 10-5 win over number two Otto-Eldred Thursday at Wilcox.
The Crusaders jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead over the Terrors in the top of the first as Luke Ginther singled to bring home David Anderson. Joe Tettis then hit a double to help out his own cause on the mound that plated Dominic Zambanini and Ginther for the 3-0 lead.
One batter later, Mark Kraus hit a line drive single to right to score courtesy runner Andrew Dellequila to go up 4-0 before the Terrors took to the plate.
While Otto-Eldred scored a run in the bottom of the first with a sac fly to right by Cole Sebastian, the Crusaders picked up where they left off in the second inning.
Anderson doubled to center to bring home Joey Geci to give ECC a 5-1 lead. Zambanini’s fielder’s choice plated Tommy Slay as the Crusaders took a 6-1 lead.
Elk County Catholic would then go up 7-1 as Slay doubled to bring home Isaac Dellequila in the top of the third before Otto-Eldred finally answered in the bottom half of the inning. John Rhinehart’s two RBI double and Jacob Merry’s fielder’s choice to cut the ECC lead to 7-4.
The fourth inning would be the only scoreless one of the game, as the Crusaders tacked on another in the top of the fifth as Isaac Dellequila scored on a throwing error to make it 8-4.
Crusader Joseph DePrator scored on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth to make it 9-4 ECC and DePrator was involved in the 10th and final ECC run of the night in the top of the seventh — this time with a single that scored Rhinehart to give a commanding 10-4 lead.
Otto-Eldred would then score one in the bottom of the seventh — a Max Splain single — but it wouldn’t be enough as the Crusaders won 10-5 to advance to Monday’s title game.
Tettis allowed just three hits in six innings of work on the mound for the Crusaders while striking out five.
At the plate, ECC had 13 total hits, with Slay, Zambanini, Ginther and DePrator each collecting a pair of them. Tettis also led the team in RBIs with two.
Elk County Catholic will now play number five DuBois Central Catholic for the D9 Class A title on Monday at Showers Field at 2 p.m., with both advancing to the PIAA Class A tournament regardless of outcome.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 10,
OTTO-ELDRED 5
Score by Innings
ECC 421 011 1 — 10
Otto 103 000 1 — 5
Elk County Catholic—10
Tommy Slay ss 4221, David Anderson 2b-p 3111, Dominic Zambanini dh 3121, Noah Cherry dh 1010, Andrew Dellequila pr 0100, Luke Ginther cf 5121, Jordan DePrator 3b-2b 4121, Joe Tettis p-3b 5012, Mark Kraus 1b 4011, Isaac Dellequila c 2210, Joey Geci lf 3100, Mason McAllister rf (flex) 0000. Totals: 34-10-13-8.
Otto-Eldred—5
Josh Rhinehart cf-lf 3210, Max Splain 1b 3123, Cole Sebastian ss-p 3011, Jacob Merry p-cf 4001, Jacob Coffman 3b 2000, TJ VanScoter rf 3000, Andrew Schenfield c 3000, Brendan Magee lf-2b 3000, Ryan Love dh 2210, Austin Cousins 2b (flex) 0000. Totals: 26-5-5-5.
Errors: ECC 2, Otto 3. LOB: ECC 11, Otto 5. 2B: DePrator, Slay, Anderson, Tettis; Splain. SF: Sebastian. SB: Geci, I. Dellequila. HBP: Slay (by Merry), DePrator (by Merry), Anderson (by Sebastian); Love (by Tettis).
Pitching
ECC: Joe Tettis-6 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO, 1 HB; David Anderson-1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Otto: Jacob Merry-2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO, 2 HB; Cole Sebastian-5 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Tettis. Losing pitcher: Merry.