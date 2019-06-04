DuBOIS — Considering the gamble, and the outcome, someone may want to start looking into planning a trip to Las Vegas.
The Elk County Catholic High School baseball team rolled the dice in the bottom of the seventh, opting to put on the hit-and-run with a runner on first with one out,.
And, it paid off handsomely as Ryan Fritz laced a game-winning double to the gap in right-center field to lift the Crusaders to a 4-3 victory over Vincentian Academy in the opening round of the PIAA Class A playoffs Monday.
However, if you believe in numerology, maybe it wasn’t that big of a long shot after all.
Pinch runner Tommy Slay, who wears No. 7, broke on the pitch and Fritz, with No. 29 (or 11 if you’re into addition), drove Vincentian reliever Sam Basso’s full-count offering into the gap where it rolled all the way to the wall allowing Slay to score the game-winner.
Oddly, Basso’s number is 20 which, when added, is two or, if you prefer, snake eyes in gambling parlance.
Either way, it was certainly a big finish for Fritz who injured himself in the district title game against Otto-Eldred last week.
“(Fritz) slid into third here a few days ago and we thought he sprained his ankle pretty bad,” Elk County Catholic head coach James Slay said. “But he recovered and did rehab over the weekend, and I was really proud that (Fritz) was even able to be in the game today. He came up big for us today.”
Fritz went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and the only extra-base hit of the contest.
In all, ECC had just five hits as Alec Wehler, Taylor Boland and Isaac Brock gathering the other three.
Brady Schneider picked up the victory in relief, allowing just two walks while striking out one in three innings of work.
Taylor Boland started the game, allowing three runs, one earned, on three hits while walking three and striking out five in his four innings.
Vincentian’s Dan Morgano was the only Royal with two hits, both singles.
The Crusaders went quietly in the first, but used a Vincentian error to get out to a big lead in the second.
Boland started things with a one-out single before moving to third a couple batters later on a two-out hit by Brock.
Alex Fedus then drew a walk to load things up before Fritz delivered his first hit of the game with an RBI single to right to plate Boland and Brock.
However, things quickly added up as the ball got past Vincentian’s Luke Pasquinelli allowing Fedus to score for a 3-0 advantage.
Unfortunately, a pair of miscues also got the better of ECC a few innings later, allowing the Royals to push across three runs of their own in the fourth.
“We made some silly mistakes there,” Slay said. “I just told the boys that we cannot make those mistakes going forward. The baseball is going to be tougher and we’ve got a few things to clean up.
“But I’m glad they hung in and stuck with it,” Slay added.
To make matters tougher, the Crusaders managed just one hit, a single in the sixth, before finally breaking through for their final run in the seventh.
Basso, who came on to start the seventh, got the first ECC batter he faced before issuing a one-out walk to pinch hitter Dan Wimer.
Tommy Slay then came on to run for Wimer and watched as Fritz worked the count full before breaking on the hit-and-run.
Fritz reached out and drove the pitch into the gap in right-center, allowing Slay to come all the way around with the game-winner.
“We had the hit-and-run on so that was very fortunate on our part,” James Slay said. “We got a good jump here at first but (that was) a great win.”
The Crusaders will now face District 6 champion Bishop McCort Thursday at a site and time to be announced.