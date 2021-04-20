ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic baseball team captured its first win in thrilling fashion Monday as Joe Tettis singled home Jordan DePrator in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Crusaders a 5-4 walk-off victory against Punxsutawney at Berwind Park.
Both teams did most of its scoring in the first inning, with ECC leading 3-2 after one. Punxsy regained the lead with a pair of runs in the sixth to grab a 4-3 lead, only to see ECC battle back.
The Crusaders started that comeback with a run in the bottom of the sixth.
Elk County loaded the bases with no outs on a single by Dominic Zambanini, a walk by Joet Tettis and a Joey Geci single. Luke Ginther then drew a walk to force home courtesy runner Andrew Dellaquila to even the score at 4-4.
Punxsy then went to Isaac London on the mound, the Chuck recorded three quick outs, two via strikeout, to keep it a 4-4 game.
Elk County starter Tommy Slay hit the pitch limit in the top of the seventh and had to be pulled after throwing 6 2/3 innings. He allowed four runs, three earned, on five hits while striking out six and walking two.
Mark Kraus came on in relief and needed just five pitches to end the inning as he got Josh Tyger to ground out.
London opened the bottom of the seventh with a quick out, but then hit DePrator. Zambanini followed with a single to put two runners on for Tettis, who delivered the game-winning run with his single to left. The hit was Tettis’ lone of the game.
Zambanini finished 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. He blasted a three-run homer in the first to account for all of ECC’s run before the sixth.
Punxsy scored its two runs in the top of the first on a Dakota Long single and Carter Savage groundout. Zach Dinger had a sacrifice fly in the sixth, while the Chucks fourth run also scored in that inning on a failed pickoff attempt.
Elk County (1-5) travels to Brookville today.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 5,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 4
Score by Innings
Punxsy 200 002 0 — 4
ECC 300 001 1 — 5
Punxsutawney—4
Isaac London ss-p 4000, Josh Tyger 3b-p-ss 4110, Dakota Long eh 2111, Ashton Stonbraker c 2010, Carter Savage p-1b 3111, Zach Dinger rf 2011, Jake Henretta lf 2000, Alex Phillps ph 1000, Graham Lott 2b 2000, Justin Miller 2b 0100, Zeke Bennett cf 2000. Totals: 24-4-5-3.
Elk County Catholic—5
Tommy Slay p-ss 4010, Mark Kraus 1b-p 3100, Jordan DePrator ss-3b 3210, Dominic Zambanini c 4133, Joseph Tettis 3b-rf 3011, Joey Geci lf 010, Luke Ginther cf 0001, Mason McAllister rf 3000, Andrew Dellaquila 1b 0100, David Anderson 2b 3010. Totals: 26-5-8-5.
Errors: Punxsy 0, ECC 2. LOB: Punxsy 4, ECC 6. 2B: Savage. HR: Zambanini. HBP: DePrator (by London). SB: Bennett, Dinger; Ginther. CS: Anderson (by Stonbraker).
Pitching
Punxsy: Carter Savage-3 2/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BBm 5 SO; Josh Tyger-1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Isaac London-1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB 2 SO, 1 HB.
ECC: Tommy Slay-6 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO; Mark Kraus-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Kraus. Losing pitcher: London.