BROOKVILLE — Elk County Catholic’s Sophia Bille narrowly secured a berth to the PIAA championships with a 7th place finish at Saturday’s District 9 Class A championship meet.
The Lady Crusader freshman posted a time of 21:36 to secure the 6th and final individual medal and a trip to states.
With the top-six finishers outside of the team champion North Clarion earning a spot, Bille was able to earn a spot as Rachel Bauer finished fourth for the title winning Lady Wolves.
With the 7th-place finish, Bille will now compete in the PIAA meet Nov. 7. The Lady Crusader freshman outkicked Clarion’s Bella Scott coming into the finish, edging the Lady Cat by two seconds for the final berth to states.
North Clarion claimed the D-9 crown in commanding fashion with a team total of 38 points, topping second-place Moniteau by 31 points as the Lady Warriors finished with 69 points followed by Brookville with 78.
The medalist performance from Bille, who was the lone Tri-County Area runner to earn a trip to the PIAA meet on the girls side in Class A, helped lead the Lady Crusaders to a fourth-place team finish with 87 points.
Cranberry followed with 94 points in fifth, while Brockway (158, 6th), DuBois Central Catholic (191, 7th) and Otto-Eldred (199, 8th) rounded out the team standings.
On an individual level, Smethport’s Jenna Gregory ran away from the field on her way to claiming the individual D-9 title with a time of 20:22.
Gregory was followed by Courtery Martin of Northern Potter, who crossed the line in 20:46, while third place went to Oswayo Valley’s Cheyenne Mehl at 20:57.
Bauer led North Clarion to the title with a fourth-place finish in 21:07, while Hannah Burgoon of Moniteau rounded out the top-five at 21:27.
Burgoon was followed by her Lady Warrior teammate Jenna Blauser in 6th with a time of 21:31 while Bille rounded out the medalists.
Clarion’s Bella Scott came just two seconds shy of a trip to states, as she was edged by Bille, finishing at 21:38 to take 8th on the day.
For the third-place Lady Raiders, Amber McAninch led the way with a time of 22:14 to finish just outside of the top-10 in 12th place.
Emma Fiscus followed with an 18th place finish with a time of 23:06, while Brookville’s scoring was rounded out by Sadie Shofestall (23rd, 23:41), Emma Afton (25th, 7:46) and Ella Fiscus (30th, 24:26).
Following Bille for the Lady Crusaders was Sami Straub, who posted the fourth-best time among Tri-County Area runners at 22:15 to place 13th.
Elk County Catholic’s remaining three scorers were Grace Neaubert (24th, 23:42), Isabella Macer (32nd, 24:31) and Gina Carnovale (50th, 26:29).
For the 6th-place finishing Lady Rovers, Madelyn Schmader posted their best time at 25:07 to place 35th, while Sydney Manno took 39th, crossing the line in 25:18.
Chloe Benden (44th, 25:39), Emily Calliari (53rd, 27:01) and Brooke Franci (60th, 28:32) rounded out Brockway’s scorers.
DuBois Central Catholic got a 28th place finish from Beth Williams, who crossed the line at 24:21, while Eva Bloom followed with a finishing time of 26:55 to take 52nd.
Closing out DCC’s scoring were Maria Werner (61st, 28:50), Joanne Case (69th, 30:29) and Michaela Armanini (74th, 33:19).