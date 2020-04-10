ST. MARYS — Anyone who follows local sports most likely recognizes the name Stephen Bobby from his exploits on the gridiron at Elk County Catholic, but the Crusader senior is more than just a football player.
Bobby is a three-sport athlete who played football in the fall and competed in track and field and baseball at the same time in the spring. He also is involved in a host of other non-sports related activities at ECC.
When asked what he likes best about playing sports, Bobby said, “It keeps me busy and fit, as well as giving me new challenges every day that I have to learn to overcome, sometimes on my own.”
On the field, Bobby started playing football his freshman year and went on to earn three varsity letters in the sport.
He got thrown into the running back position midway through his sophomore season, and all he did was run for 184 yards and score a touchdown in his first game vs Kane, but ECC lost 49-9.
Bobby went on to run for 375 yards that year before putting together a breakout junior campaign in which he ran for 1,358 yards and 20 TDs while scoring 143 total points.
He finished second in the area in yards and points and third in rushing touchdowns that year while helping power ECC to first-ever District 9 Football League Small School South Division title (4-1 mark) and an overall record of 7-3.
Unfortunately for the Crusader, he suffered an injury in the opening game of his senior season and missed a majority of the season as ECC went 5-5. He returned late in the year and finished with 49 carries for 246 yards and three scores.
Bobby said football is by far his favorite sport.
“It’s the one time that you’re allowed to hit someone lined up across from you as hard as you possibly can, and not get in trouble for it, as long as it’s a legal hit,” he said. “I have also formed many relationships through this sport that I know will never fade.”
His role model, Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay, also hails from the football world.
“He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent his rookie season (2018), and by the end of that same season he was selected to play in the Pro Bowl,” said Lindsay. “He’s not the biggest player, as anyone who has watched him may know, but it goes to show that the amount of heart that you put into something can play a major role in the outcome.”
In the spring, Bobby’s main sport was track and field, which he did for four years. He was looking to earn his fourth letter in the sport this spring, but that won’t happen now as the PIAA announced Thursday afternoon that all sports are now canceled through the end of the school year because of COVID-19.
That decision came on the heels of Gov. Tom Wolf announcing earlier in the day that all schools are now closed through the end of the academic year.
“I am upset that both of my spring sports are being cut short and maybe even canceled,” said Bobby prior to that announcement. “But, the safety of everyone around is more important than a season that only lasts a few months.”
He was a sprinter/jumper for the Crusaders and reached the PIAA Class AA Championships a year ago as part of ECC’s D-9 runner-up 4x100 relay team. That squad went to place 18th at states.
Bobby picked up baseball a year ago as a second spring sport, and what a year it was to join the Crusaders — who made a magical run to the PIAA Class A quarterfinals before their season (16-9 record) ended at the hands of Bishop McCort.
The Crusaders won the D-9 title as a No. 5 seed after upsetting top-seeded DuBois Central Catholic, 8-6, in the semifinals. The Cardinals had beaten the Crusaders twice during the regular season in a pair of 10-0 mercy-rule games.
Bobby, who saw limited action on the season, said being a part of that victory was his favorite game in high school.
“Coming into the game as the 5th seed in the district, we knew that we had to work as hard as we could as a team to pull out the win,” said Bobby. “And after we did, it was the best feeling in the world.”
Outside of his sports, Bobby is involved in school clubs such as FBLA, SADD, Drama Club, Student Ambassadors, Varsity C Club, Outdoor Club, Intramural Basketball, and Students for Life. He also is part of the choir and is an altar server at St. Leo’s in Ridgway as well as at the school.
The son of Dave and Lucy Bobby, the Crusader senior has four older siblings — Luke, Matt, Grace and Charlie — who each played multiple sports. Younger brother Raivis competes in football, wrestling (at St. Marys through co-op) and track and field.
Following graduation, Bobby will attend Ave Maria University in Florida, majoring in nursing. He also will play football for the Gyrenes, a NAIA program that competes in The Sun Conference.
After college, he plans to live somewhere in the southern part of the country and continue his nursing career.