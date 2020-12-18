ST. MARYS — Multi-sport athletes in high school are use to competing year-round, and most usually have a routine they follow depending on what time of year it is and what sport(s) are in season at that time.
However, COVID-19 has uprooted a lot those schedules for most of 2020 and forced athletes to not only alter workouts but also rethink how they go about and look at things — sports included.
That’s certainly the case for Elk County Catholic senior Jordan DePrator, a three-sport athlete who competes in golf, basketball and baseball for the Crusaders.
While DePrator was able to play golf this fall with a limited schedule as part of the Intermediate Unit 9 Bubble, he has not competed in a real game in either of his other two sports since his junior season of basketball ended with a 53-44 loss to Cornell in the second round of the PIAA Class A playoffs back on March 10. DePrator had two points in that setback.
His junior year of baseball was canceled in the spring and now the start of his senior year of basketball has been delayed because of COVID, meaning DePrator has experienced just about everything the pandemic has thrown at athletes in regards to sports.
“I have not been able to play a game since the pandemic hit,” said DePrator. “Right before the pandemic hit, we lost during the second round of states in basketball, and then the baseball season got canceled. The only thing that was really different about golf was we were required to wear masks.
“Basketball practice this year has been very different, though. It is very difficult to play basketball in a mask. It makes me look at it like, ‘Hey, this is my last season in high school basketball. We are lucky enough to play so I need to make the best of it.’”
DePrator began playing all three sports at a young age and has earned varsity letters in all three — one in baseball, two in basketball and three in golf — and been a part of three different District 9 championship squads.
“The best things I like about sports is getting to be around my good friends all of the time and getting able to call them my teammates,” he said. “Nothing is better than competing against other teams with your friends by your side. I am also a very competitive person and like the competitiveness that comes with all the sports I play.”
For those who know DePrator, his competitiveness should come as no surprise as it’s likely the result of watching and working out with his cousin Jeffrey Wehler — a former multi-sport athlete who started his high school career at ECC but graduated from St. Marys Area in 2017. Wehler currently plays baseball at Youngstown State University.
“My cousin, Jeffrey Wehler, is my role model because he is a very dedicated and competitive Division 1 baseball player,” said DePrator. “During COVID (shutdown), he’d always keep me motivated and would push me to do things I didn’t think I could achieve during our workout sessions. He is always there for me and is a great human being.”
Of his three sports, the Crusader said basketball is his favorite.
“Basketball is my favorite sport because I grew up around the sport all my life,” said DePrator. “My dad was a 5th grade basketball coach when I was three years old, so he’d always take me to the practices so I could dribble around.
“My life has always been centered around basketball, and I love the competitiveness and the satisfaction that comes with winning.”
And, DePrator has certainly done his share of winning in an ECC uniform on thr hardwood. He’s been a member of back-to-back D-9 Class A championship teams that have a combined record of 53-4 while making two straight trips to the second round of states.
His most memorable game came a year ago.
“Winning the District 9 championship last year was probably one of the greatest sports moment in my life,” said DePrator. “The atmosphere was great and being able to play and win the game was amazing. This was also a great moment because the year prior I was also a part of the team that won the District 9 championship. (We’re) On the way to making it three in a row this year.”
DePrator also won a D-9 title in baseball as a sophomore in 2019 — the last time any school in the state played on the diamond.
The Crusaders enjoyed a magical postseason run that spring, upsetting top seed and defending D-9 champ DuBois Central Catholic, 8-6, in the district semifinals before routing Otto-Eldred, 12-2 in 5 innings in the finals.
The ride didn’t end there though, as ECC scored a 4-3 walk-off victory against Vincentian Academy in the first round of states before its run ended with a 5-2 loss to Bishop McCort.
The Crusaders finished that season 15-9 despite sitting at 4-5 after nine games. A seven-game winning streak helped turn the season around before they made their postseason run. DePrator played in 14 games that season and was used largely as a pinch runner, scoring nine runs.
Outside of school, DePrator enjoys hanging out with his friends, whether it be fishing, playing cards or playing pickup basketball games. He also works at his father’s business, DePrator Beverage, and during the summer cuts grass for several people.
The son of Jerry and Stephanie DePrator, the Crusader senior plans to attend college for a four-year degree in an undecided major after high school. He also wants to play basketball in college.