ST. MARYS — Running is something people either love or hate, and there is usually no middle ground when it comes to the sport given its nature — particularly in a competitive environment.
Elk County Catholic senior Chelsea Hunt is one of those who loves to run, and it’s all she has done competitively since seventh grade — whether it be cross country, indoor track and outdoor track.
Hunt actually started her scholastic career at Kane, which she attended through her freshman year before transferring to Elk County Catholic for her final three years of high school.
All told, she earned four varsity letters in cross country and three in track and field and qualified for the PIAA Championships in both sports.
Hunt was actually a four-time state qualifier in cross country.
She placed fourth at the District 9 Class AA Championships as a freshman while at Kane and went on to capture her lone PIAA medal that year with a 20th-place finish at states in Hershey — a feat she considers her greatest sports accomplishment.
“There was a girl who I’d be competing with throughout the season ... sometimes I’d win, and other times she’d win,” said Hunt. “When I made it to the PIAA meet, I knew I wanted one of those state medals. We pushed each other the whole way, and I ended up coming in 20th place, earning my place on the podium to receive a state medal. It was a race I’ll never forget.”
After transferring to ECC, Hunt placed second, fourth and 15th at districts as a sophomore, junior and senior to make it back to Hershey each of those seasons.
She never quite made it back on the podium (Top 25) though. She finished 43rd and 66th as a sophomore and junior, respectively, before crossing the line in 134th this past fall.
Hunt’s lone trip to states in track and field came as a sophomore at ECC when she anchored the 4x800 relay squad also featuring Abby Bonfardin, Hannah Lenze and Maddie Kear to victory at the D-9 Class AA Championships at Brookville.
The group went on to place 19th out of 27 relay squad at states that year at Shippensburg University.
Between the two different styles of running, Hunt said cross country was her favorite sport.
“My favorite sport is cross country because the atmosphere of the sport is so exciting and my teammates and I were really a family,” said Hunt. “Cross country will always hold a special place in my heart.
“I love being able to stay active and participate in extracurricular activities. It’s really great for making bonds with the team and having a fun school year. I love the dedication that comes with sports.”
Hunt was preparing for her final season of high school track when the season was suspended and schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She is hoping to be able to don an ECC uniform before the school year ends.
“I believe that the stoppage of schools and sports was very unfortunate, but I am hoping to return before the end of the year,” she said. “All we can do is appreciate those of us who are healthy and not being physically affected by the virus, and pray for those who are.
“Although I do understand that the closings were necessary, it is very unfortunate that we, the seniors, are missing out on our last sport seasons. My track season has been put on pause, but I hope for a return.
“If not, I will be very saddened to see all of my fellow teammate seniors that will never get to compete at the same high school meets together that we have been for the past three years of high school.”
Outside of her sports, Hunt is active in several other activities in and out of school.
She is a member of the FBLA Club, Envirothon, Recycling Club, Drama Club and liturgical choir at ECC. She also was a statistician for the boys basketball team. Outside of school, Hunt works at Girl Scout camps in the summer.
The daughter of Richard and Laura Hunt, the Lady Crusader senior has three older brothers — Justin, Christopher and Ryan — who were all involved in cross country, indoor track, and outdoor track and field. She pointed to her brother Chris as her role model.
“He works so hard in all that he does and has taught me what it means to be a great runner,” she said. “He was part of the reason why I fell in love with running.”
After graduation, Hunt will attend Slippery Rock University as a health and physical education major, following in the footsteps of her father who also went to Slippery Rock and currently teaches health and physical education at Kane Elementary School.
Hunt also plans to continue her running career at The Rock by competing on both the cross country and track teams.