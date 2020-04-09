ST. MARYS — Some competitors just have that “it” factor when they reach the varsity level, and Elk County Catholic senior Taylor Newton has certainly proven to be one of those special athletes throughout her high school career.
Newton, a three-sport athlete who competes in volleyball, basketball and track and field, was on her way to being a four-time letterwinner in all three. She still could earn that fourth letter in track if the season happens to restart after being suspended in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She is more than just a four-time letterwinner in all her sports though, as she has been a standout in all three — earning All-State honors in each of them.
“I’ve always loved playing sports, so I got involved at a very young age,” said Newton. “My favorite part about sports is challenging myself, and my teammates as well. I’ve met so many amazing competitors, teammates and coaches through sports, which is such a big part of why I love sports so much.”
On the volleyball court, Newton was a monster at the net who racked up well over 1,000 kills. She hit that milestone number in the first week of the season this past fall against cross-town rival St. Marys.
The Lady Crusaders reached the District 9 Class A title game this fall, their first finals appearance since 2015 when Newton was in 8th grade.
They finished as the runner-up to perennial power Clarion but qualified for states for the second time during Newton’s career. Elk County was the third-place finisher her freshman year in 2016 when D-9 got three berths to the PIAA playoffs.
Newton was a two-time All-State selection in volleyball.
On the hardwood, Newton scored 473 points (16.9 ppg) and pulled down over 12 rebounds a game as a senior to help lead ECC to the state playoffs as the third-place team from District 9. The Lady Crusaders also reached states her sophomore season.
Newton finished her career with 1,397 points, which ranks her second in school history behind only Julie Schlimm (1,489 in 1989).
She was a three-time Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express First Team selection, earning Player of the Year honors as a junior. She also was voted to the PA Sports Writers Class A All-State Third Team as a junior. All-State basketball for this past season has yet to be announced.
Her third and final sport is track and field, which the ECC senior said is her favorite.
“I love track and field most because of how strong you have to be both mentally and physically,” said Newton. “I’ve also created some of the best friendships with my teammates on the track team.
“Along with that, our track and field team has awesome coaches who do a really great job with our program.”
Newton does multiple events in track, but her specialty is the high jump — an event in which she has been a dominant force at both the local and state level for several years.
She is the reigning PIAA Class 2A high jump champion. Newton was one of two competitors to clear 5-7 in the event last year, but won gold based on having fewer misses. She cleared a personal-best 5-7 3/4 in a dual meet against Kane in the regular season.
Newton said winning PIAA gold is her favorite sports moment.
“Being able to compete in that type of atmosphere was extremely exciting,” she said. “And, it really meant a lot that I was able to share that moment with my family, teammates and coaches.”
By striking gold, Newton captured the Lady Crusaders’ ninth state title in program history and first since Kennedy Weisner won the 800- and 1,600-meter runs in 2014.
Newton also placed fourth in the high jump at states as a sophomore in 2018. She was one of six jumpers to clear 5-4 (second-best height) that year but placed fourth based on misses.
She is currently the two-time defending D-9 Class AA champ in the high jump, but may not get a chance to defend those titles, or her gold medal at the PIAA Championships at Shippensburg University, because of the current suspension of spring sports.
“The events going on in our world right now are extremely sad,” said Newton. “Obviously, it’s upsetting that us senior athletes may not get to have our spring sports season. But, at this point it is out of our control, and we have to look at the bigger picture, which is making sure that people are staying safe and healthy.”
Newton just isn’t an athlete as ECC, as she is heavily involved in other school activities including SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions), Varsity C Club, Wellness Committee and Outdoor Club, as well as being a Eucharistic Minister.
The daughter of Craig and Julie Newton, the Lady Crusader senior has three other siblings who also are involved in sports.
Older brother Ryan — who played golf, basketball and tennis at ECC — currently is a sophomore at Case Western Reserve University where he plays basketball.
She also has a pair of younger sisters, Tori and Payton, who are in middle school and are involved in basketball, volleyball and track and field.
Newton said her family has played a major role in her becoming who she is.
“Choosing just one role model is pretty tough, because I’m fortunate enough to have a lot of amazing and influential people in my life,” she said. “My older brother Ryan has been a huge role model to me by how hard he works.
“I also strive to be like both my parents, since they are amazing people and were awesome athletes as well.”
After graduation, Newton will attend the University of Pittsburgh and major in occupational therapy. She also will continue her track and field career at the Division I level with the Lady Panthers.