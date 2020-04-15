ST. MARYS — Sports have been a right of passage for the Wortman family, and current Elk County Catholic senior Regis Wortman is the latest in a long line of siblings to don the maroon and gold of ECC.
Wortman, the son of Robert and Dienna Wortman, has three older brothers (Robby, Ben and Ivan) and an older sister (Lauryn) and a younger brother Wil who all were or are multi-sport athletes. And to this point, all five siblings who played varsity sports have more than made a name for themselves.
Oldest brother Robby (2010 ECC grad) played football, basketball and tennis. Ben (2012) also was a three-sport athlete who participated in soccer, basketball and tennis, while Ivan (2014 –basketball, baseball) and Lauryn (2017 –cross country, track and field) each played a pair of sports.
Wil, who has yet to reach high school, competes in soccer, basketball and baseball.
“I believe my family played a big role in my sports career by pushing me to begin playing sports at a young age,” he said. “My siblings and I have always competed against one another at home, and we’ve all argued over who’s the best athlete in the family.”
As for the current Crusader senior, Regis has actually competed in four sports — soccer, cross country, basketball and track and field — during his high school career. Although, he did cross country on a limited basis –running in one meet as a junior and three or four as a senior en route to earning a letter.
“I love the social aspect of sports, and that they keep me active,” said Wortman. “I also thrive on its competitive aspect. I want to be the best I can be, and good competition pushes me to be that.”
He began playing soccer and basketball at a very young age, first hitting the pitch when he was six year old in the recreation league at St. Marys and the hardwood as a kindergartner in ECC’s Little Dribblers program before entering into the Cavalier program in third grade.
Wortman went on to earn four varsity letters in soccer and two in basketball. He also was a three-time lettermen on the track, which he began as a 7th grader.
The Crusader was an Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League All-Star his junior and senior years and helped lead ECC to the District 9 Class A semifinals in his final season before they fell 3-2 to eventual champion Brockway.
He found even more success on the hardwood, and as a starter his final two seasons helped lead ECC to back-to-back D-9 Class A titles and a combined record of 54-4 between those two years.
Wortman scored 743 points between those seasons. He led ECC in scoring (379 points, 14.6 ppg) this past winter and was second on the team as a junior with 364 points.
The Crusader also reached states in track and field as a junior, as Wortman teamed up with Stephen Bobby, Jacob Koss and John Wittman to capture a silver medal in the 4x100 relay at the District 9 Class AA Championships. He also was a member of ECC’s 4x400 relay squad that won bronze that day.
With the PIAA’s decision last week to cancel all springs sports because of concerns over COVID-19, Wortman’s standout ECC athletic career came to an abrupt end. However, the Crusader had a positive outlook on that happening.
“I am saddened that I will not be able to enjoy my last track season,” he said. “However, I do believe it was a good call by the governor to prevent the spread of corona and to mitigate its damage.”
Of all his sports, Wortman said basketball is his favorite. The person he considers his role model is also a part of both the ECC basketball and track and field programs.
“I love the game of basketball because of the fast pace and all the strategy that’s involved,” he said. “I also love being competitive with my friends, and basketball is a sport that you can play year round.
“My role model is probably WeeJ Fernan. He is a great coach who does all the workouts with you and then some. He shows you that you can always give a little more.”
Wortman’s favorite game he played in also occurred on the hardwood this past winter when ECC beat Imani Christian, 56-34, in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs. Wortman led all players that night with 25 points.
“I felt really good that game playing on Clarion University’s court (new Tippin Gymnasium),” said the Crusader. “The fans were great, and both my teammates and I were all in.”
Outside of sports, the ECC senior is an avid outdoorsman and enjoys kayaking and canoeing.
After graduation, Wortman will attend Penn State University and pursue a degree in industrial engineering. He has no plans to play collegiate sports but would like to play club basketball if the opportunity presents itself.