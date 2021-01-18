ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team has played its share of close games to open the season, and that finally came back to bite the Crusaders who suffered their first loss of the season as part of a 1-1 weekend.
Elk County, which won its first three games — two by a combined six points — found itself on the wrong end of a close game Friday night as host Johnsonburg finally opened its season with a big 49-44 win against the Crusaders.
However, ECC bounced right back Saturday afternoon and knocked off visiting Otto-Eldred, 53-45, to improve to 4-1 on the year.
That victory was No. 900 for legendary coach Aaron Straub, who coached the ECC girls for two seasons before taking over the boys program in 1982.
Straub, who had 27 wins in two years leading the girls, has amassed a record of 873-241 with the boys program.
Friday’s game at Johnsonburg was a defensive battle throughout, with things largely decided in the second quarter when the Rams outscored the Crusaders 13-8 to take a 21-17 lead into halftime.
The teams then played an even third quarter (13-13) before the Rams won the fourth, 15-14, to come away with the five-point victory.
Cameron Stelene and Gabe Watts powered the Rams with 20 and 15 points, respectively, while Eric Christoff added 11.
Mark Kraus scored 17 points, including hitting five 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to help keep the Crusaders undefeated.
Charlie Breindel also reached double figures with 11.
Elk County won the JV game, 29-25. Adam Straub led the Crusaders wit 13 points.
The Crusaders found themselves in another tight game Saturday against Otto, as ECC held a slim 22-20 lead at the half against the Terrors.
However, Kraus and Breindel caught fire in the third quarter as each scored eight points to help ECC outscore the Terrors, 16-9.
That seven-point quarter proved to be the difference as ECC went on to win by eight points (53-45).
Kraus scored a game-high 19 points, while Breindel had 15. each hit three treys in the win. Mason McAllister added 13 points a day after being held to six vs. the Rams.
The Crusaders cruised to victory in the JB game, 47-26. Michael Jacobs 912) and Straub (10) each scored in double digits for ECC.
Elk County travels to Oswayo Valley this evening.
SATURDAY
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 53,
OTTO-ELDRED 45
Score by Quarters
O-E 8 12 9 16 — 45
ECC 14 8 16 15 — 53
Otto-Eldred—45
Gavin Jimerson 1 0-0 3, Jake Merry 6 6-6 20, Zazeric Bell 3 2-3 8, Cole Sebastian 3 2-2 8, Braden Meholic 1 3-3 4, Austin Cousins 1 0-0 2, Ryan Love 0 0-0 0, C. Walker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 12-13 45
Elk County Catholic—53
Luke Jansen 2 0-0 5, Jordan DePrator 0 0-0 0, Mason McAllister 6 1-2 13, Mark Kraus 7 2-2 19, Charlie Breindel 5 2-5 15, Jordan Wasko 0 0-0 0, Joe Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Tommy Slay 0 0-0 0, Joe Tettis 0 0-0 0, Michael Jacob 0 0-0 0, Adam Straub 0 1-2 1. Totals: 19 6-11 53.
Three-pointers: 3 (Jimerson, Merry 2), ECC 7 (Jansen, Kraus 3, Breindel 3).
FRIDAY
JOHNSONBURG 49,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 33
Score by Quarters
ECC 9 8 13 14 — 44
J’burg 8 13 13 15 — 49
Elk County Catholic—44
Luke Jansen 1 4-5 6, Jordan DePrator 2 0-0 4, Mason McAllister 3 0-0 6, Mark Kraus 6 0- 0 17, Charlie Breindel 3 3-3 11, Joe Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Tommy Slay 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 7-8 44
Johnsonburg — 49
Cameron Stelene 9 2-2 20, Gabe Watts 5 5-8 15, Eric Christoff 3 3-4 11, John Douglas 0 0-2 0, Jefferson Freeburg 0 0-0 0, Aaron Myers 1 0-0 3. Totals: 18 10-16 49.
Three-pointers: ECC 7 (Kraus 7, Breindel 2), J’burg 3 (Christoff 2, Myers),
In other boys basketball action this weekend:
Warren 45,
DuBois 39
DuBOIS — Warren rallied from an early 15-9 first-quarter deficit to upend host DuBois, 44-39, Saturday.
The Beavers jumped out to that six-point lead after the opening eight minutes thanks in large part to 13 first-quarter points by senior Lennon Lindholm. 12 of those came on four 3-pointers.
However, Warren shut Lindholm down from there as he scored just three points the rest of the game (3-pointer in second quarter).
Warren took advantage of that and used a 19-11 edge in the second quarter to grab a 28-26 halftime lead.
The final two quarters proved to be even more low-scoring, with the Dragons outscoring the Beavers, 17-13, in the final 16 minutes to pull out the six-point win.
Peyton Burns led Warren with 15 points, eight of which came during the Dragons’ second-quarter push. Ben Berdine added 13 points.
On the other side, Nick Felix tried to keep DuBois in the game late as he netted seven of his 11 points in the fourth. Michael Orzechowski chipped in seven for the Beavers.
DuBois is back in action tonight at home against Clearfield.
WARREN 45,
DuBOIS 39
Score by Quarters
Warren 9 19 8 9 — 45
DuBois 13 11 6 7 — 39
Warren—45
Parics Ordiway 1 0-0 3, Alex Borger 1 0-0 2, Ben Berdine 6 1-1 13, Tommy Nyquist 2 0-1 4, JT Blum 2 1-2 5, Kody Vega 0 0-0 0, Bryce Blair 1 1-2 3, Payton Burns 5 3-3 15. Totals: 18 6-9 45.
DuBois—39
Lennon Lindholm 5 1-2 16, Nick Felix 4 2-3 11, Jordin Sommers 0 1-2 1, Nick Farrell 0 2-2 2, Michael Orzechowski 3 1-4 7, Brady Woodward 1 0-0 2, Ryan Kovalyak 0 0-0 0, Chooch Husted 0 0-0 0, Al Pasternak 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 7-13 39.
Three-pointers: Warren 3 (Ordiway, Burns 2), DuBois 6 (Lindholm 5, Felix).