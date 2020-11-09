HERSHEY — Three seconds.
That’s all that stood between Elk County Catholic’s Joe Wolfe and a medal (Top 25 finish) at last year’s PIAA Class A Cross Country Championships as the Crusader finished 27th — three seconds and two spots behind then teammate Ben Hoffman, who crossed the finish line in the final medal spot.
What a difference a year makes.
Wolfe posted a near identical time from 2019 — he ran 17:13 on Saturday, which was a second slower than a year ago — but his final result was nowhere near the same.
Instead of placing just outside the medals, Wolfe finished entrenched in the Top 10 — taking home seventh place to capture that elusive state medal and join a long line of Crusaders before him to have medaled in Hershey.
His performance comes on the heels of winning his first District 9 title a week prior in Brookville. Wolfe placed 40th as a sophomore at states.
Wolfe wasn’t the lone Tri-County Area boy to bring home a medal Saturday, as Clarion junior Gavin Hoover also won some state hardware in the Class A boys race. Hoover (17:46) finished 23rd, a drastic jump from a year ago when he was 99th in a full field of runners.
This year’s championships had a different look to them, as fewer runners than normal qualified for the state meet because of COVID-19 precautions.
Each classification was also divided up into four races to limit individual race sizes. The team qualifiers ran separate from the individual qualifiers and the results were merged at the end for each classification to determine the final order.
Those waves of races in each classification certainly made it hard for the runners to know exactly where they stood against top competitors while out on the course. All they could do was push themselves to the limit and hope their time landed in the Top 25.
Two other local runners also competed in the Class A boys race, with Brookville junior Calvin Doolittle (18:45) finishing 58th and DuBois Central Catholic senior JP Piccirillo 85th with a time of 19:22.
Penns Valley senior Colton Sands repeated as the Class A boys champ with a time of 16:42. Jenkintown won the boys Class A team crown by 40 points over Penns Valley, 44-84.
DuBois also competed as a team in the Class 2A race and finished ninth out of 11 teams with a score of 216. Lewisburg edged Central Cambria for the title, 57-71.
The Beavers were led by junior A.C. Deemer, who crossed the line in 54th place with a time of 18:08. Juniors Joey Foradora (18:33, 77th) and Ryan White (19:06, 94th) and senior McKellen Jaramillo (19:11, 96th) also secured Top 100 finishes on the day.
Deemer was 168th a year ago in a full field, while Foradora was 123rd. Jaramillo actually placed higher (84th) as a junior in 2019.
Other Beavers to compete were sophomore Jaedon Yarus (19:27, 107th), freshman Rudy Williams (19:58, 114th) and senior Ryan Gildersleeve (20:17, 117th).
Clearfield senior Ben Luzier finished a second behind Jaramillo in 97th place.
Archbishop Wood junior Gary Martin won the Class wA boys title with a time of 16:12 — the third best time of the day by a boy in any classification.
Outside of Wolfe and Hoover, District 9 had just one other boys medalist on the day — Cranberry’s Matt Woolcock, who was 16th (17:29) in Class A.
Punxsutawney senior Aiden McLaughlin, last week’s D-9 Class 2A champ, placed 42nd (17:58) in his final high school race.