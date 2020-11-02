BROOKVILLE — Elk County Catholic has produced its share of standout cross county runners over the years, and senior Joe Wolfe is the latest in a long line of competitors to succeed under the tutelage of veteran coach W.J. Fernan.
Wolfe put that growth on display Saturday in the District 9 Cross Country Championships at Brookville Area High School, as the Crusader virtually led start to finish to capture his first D-9 Class A individual gold medal.
Wolfe and Cranberry junior Matt Woolcock ran together for most of the race before the Crusader pulled away late to win by 21 seconds, 17:00-17:21. The gold-medal performance was the third Top 10 finish of Wolfe’s career at districts and earned him a third trip to states.
Wolfe placed 10th as a sophomore but went to states two years ago as he helped ECC win the D-9 team title at Ridgway, which is the normal host site for the district meet. However, Ridgway elected not to host the championships this year because of COVID-19.
The Crusader jumped up to a third-place finish a year ago to garner one of the individual berth to the PIAA meet. Woolcock also was the runner-up a year ago as then Clarion senior Nathaniel Lerch took home the title.
Wolfe is ECC’s first D-9 champ since former teammate Ben Hoffman won gold as a sophomore in 2017.
Next up for Wolfe is one final shot at winning a state medal — something he just missed out on as a junior when he finished 27th in Hershey with a time of 17:12.
The Top 25 runners earn medals at states, and former teammate Ben Hoffman garnered the 25th and final one of those a season ago as he crossed the line just three seconds ahead of Wolfe.
“It feels great,” said Wolfe of winning his first title. “It was sort of a rough race last year, but I still made it. I was just hoping for a good race this year for my senior year and really wanted to win. I worked for it all year and really happy to get it (title).
“I was hoping to get my team there too, but that didn’t pan out today. That ran hard though, and I’m proud of them.
Wolfe said the course change for districts (Ridgway to Brookville) really wasn’t that big a deal.
“It’s not all that different,” he said. “At Ridgway, the hardest mile is the second, but here the second mile is mostly down hill. But overall, the hilly-ness of it is pretty much the same. Both are tough, and definitely good ones to run for a district course.”
Wolfe now has his sights set on brining home his first state medal.
“That’s the goal for sure,” said Wolfe. “Hopefully, I can run my best race all year, but that’s a really hard course down there. I haven’t had a lot of opportunities to race against top competition (because of IU9 bubble), so states will be a really good opportunity for that. It’s been tough this year without the big invitationals to run in.”
Fernan had nothing but praise for his senior.
“Joe is a great runner, but he’s an even better person. And, I don’t think you’ll find anyone who knows him who won’t be happy for him,” said Fernan. “We’ve been blessed with our share of good runners and good kids, and Joe is certainly very representative of those people — hard workers and people who pull their teammates along. He’ll pull competitors along because he’s that type of person.
As for Woolcock, all was not lost for the Cranberry junior as he helped the Berries capture their second straight Class A team title — which ensures all team members a trip to Hershey. The Berries won the crown by a huge margin over runner-up Elk County Catholic, 43-108. Clarion-Limestone (141) was third in the team standings, while Brookville was fourth (163).
The Berries placed three runners in the Top 6, which meant the six individual berths to states only extended as ninth place on the day.
Wolfe will be joined at states by three other local runners. Clarion junior Gavin Hoover (17:55) took home fourth place, while Brookville junior Calvin Doolittle (18:12) and DuBois Central Catholic senior John Piccirillo (18:14) crossed the line in seventh and eighth, respectively.
Piccirillo’s state berth is the second in as many years for DCC as former teammate Johnny Ritsick became DCC’s first state qualifer in 20 years in 2019.
Also punching their tickets to Hershey were Coudersport freshman Kevin Sherry (17:34, 3rd place) and Keystone senior Koby Buzard (18:19, 9th).
Buzard beat Northern Potter junior Sean Baker and Clarion-Limestone senior Braden Rankin across the line by one and two seconds, respectively, for the final state berth.
Elk County’s runner-up finish was aided by having two other runners finish in the Top 20.
Sophomore Adam Straub (18:30) placed 14th, while junior Alex Miller (18:56) was 18th. Also competing for ECC were sophomore Julian Funaki (20:04, 35th), freshman Lucas Polaski (20:48, 52nd) and junior Alex Wolfe (24:22, 85th).
Clarion-Limestone placed three other runner in the Top 30 outside of Rankin. freshman Ty Rankin (19:16) was 23rd, while junior Corbin Coulson (19:29) and freshman Jack Craig (19:46) were 27th and 30th, respectively.
As for Brookville, Doolittle was the lone Raider to place in the Top 30. Brookville freshman Jack Gill (20:02) crossed in 34th place, with senior Hayden Kramer (20:32) placing 44th and freshman Alec Geer (20:33) 45th.
Brockway junior Micah Williamson (19:04) collected a Top 20 finish by placing 19th, while teammate Landon Schmader (19:14) was far behind in 21st. No other Rover finished in the Top 80.
DuBois Central Catholic, which was 10th as a team with a 225, had four runners in the Top 60. After Piccirillo, Brenden Paisley (20:10, 37th) was the next Cardinal to cross the finish line, while Angelo Piccirillo (21:16) was 56th and Dante Armanini (21:20) 60th.
After Hoover, Clarion’s next best runner was junior Keagan Phillips (19:24) in 25th place. junior Phillip Bartley (20:19) was 41st.