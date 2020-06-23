REYNOLDSVILLE — A great turnout of cars and fans from all over the area set up a great second night of racing at Hummingbird Speedway Saturday.
The night welcomed the Young Guns Jr. Sprints back to the track for the first time this year, as they joining the regular five divisions. It was also Race-1 Motor Speedway night at the track as they sponsored trophies for all divisions.
Feature wins went to Brayden Beatty in the Young Guns Jr. Sprints (Stock Class), Conner Metheney in the Young Guns Jr Sprints (Open Class), Wayne Truitt in the Lockwood Processing Four Cylinders, Doug Surra in the Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair & Service Semi-Late Models, Bryce Swauger in the Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks, Doug Eck in the BWP Bats Super Late Models and Tim Bish in the Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Street Stocks.
The Young Guns Jr Sprints (Stock Class) kicked off the night’s feature racing action with Adam Presnar and Beatty leading the field to the opening green flag of their 10-lap feature race. Beatty jumped out to the lead on the initial start with Presnar and Mason McAndrew following behind in second and third, respectively. On lap 2, a hard-charging Garrett Davenport, who started last, passed McAndrew to move into third behind Beatty and Presnar.
Two laps later, Davenport worked his way around Presnar to take the second position as Beatty continued to lead. Beatty continued to maintain his lead over the field as the race reached its halfway mark. Beatty went on to lead the rest of the way en route to picking up the win. Beatty was followed by across the line by Davenport, Presnar, and Logan Jackson in the Top 5. Beatty won the heat race.
Nate Shook and Metheney then led the Young Guns Jr Sprints (Open Class) trackside for their 12-lap feature. Metheney pulled out to the early lead over Shook and Colten McAndrew, while McAndrew used the high side to his advantage to work his way by Shook to take the second spot by the end of the first lap.
Metheney maintained his lead over McAndrew and Shook as the race crossed its halfway point. Metheney never looked back in the remaining six laps as he captured the checkered flag. McAndrew was second and Shook third. Metheney won the heat race.
The four-cylinders hit the track next and were led to the green flag by Brooks Kaufman and Travis Timkoin the 15-lap feature. Timko jumped out to the early advantage over Kaufman and Truitt. A caution for a spin on the front stretch on Lap 2 set up the first and only restart of the race.
On the restart, Truitt made it three-wide for the lead with Timko and Kaufman. Timko was able to sneak away with the lead as Truitt got past Kaufman for second on the high side. Later that lap, Truitt went to the inside of Timko and made the pass to take the lead. Truitt extended his lead over Timko and Blake Joiner as the race reached its halfway mark. On lap 7, a mechanical failure on Joiner’s car forced him to retire from the race, moving Kaufman back into the third position.
On Lap 10, Kaufman worked his way around Timko to take the second spot behind Truitt, while Joe Anthony got past Timko to move to third behind the leaders a lap later. Truitt held on and led the remaining four laps on his way to winning his first feature of the 2020 season. Kaufman took home second, withi Anthony, David Small and Cody McNaughton rounding out the Top 5.
Truitt, Timko, and Kaufman won the heat races.
Doug Bernie Whiteford Jr. sat on the front row of the 20-lap semi-late model feature, and it was Surra who grabbed the early lead with Whiteford and Gabe Shaffer in tow.
The first caution flew a couple laps in, and on the restart, Deegen Watt looked to the inside of Shaffer and completed the pass to take the third position. A caution for a spin on the front stretch then setup another restart, on which Watt passed Whiteford to move into the second. On lap 6, a caution for a slow car on the back stretch setup another restart.
However, a mechanical issue on Watt’s car under caution forced him to retire from the race, moving Whiteford and Nick Erskine into second and third, respectively. Meanwhile, Surra had built a substantial lead over the field and looked well on his way to victory. However, just as he was about to take the white flag, a spin in Turn brought out a caution, setting up a green-white-checker finish.
The night was Surra’s though, as he pulled away from the field again in the final restart. Erskine came in second, with Whiteford third. Kyle Shannon and Shaffer crossed the line in fourth and fifth, respectively.
The pure stocks hit the track, with the duo of of Bill Mumau and Dalton Gustafson leading the field to the green flag in the 15-lap feature event. Mumau jumped out to the early advantage over Gustafson and Dennis Harrison Jr.
Two quick cautions bunched up the field before the race’s first extended green-flag run saw saw Mumau still lead, followed by Gustafson and last week’s feature winner, Bryce Swauger, who was now in the third position. Swauger eventually got past Gustafson on Lap 7 and set his sights on the lead. That lead was quickly his as Mumau spun out in Turns 3 and 4 on the same lap.
Swauger continued to lead past the mid-way point, with Tim Steis working his way up to third behind the leader and Harrison. A catution on Lap 11 bunched up the field, and Steis was able to pass Gustafson for second on the restart. Several cautions plagued the final laps of the feature, but no one was able to catch Swauger, who took home his second straight win.
Steis finished second, followed by Gustafson, Tom Powell and Shawn Hadden. Gustafson and Hadden won the heat races.
The super late models roared out next for their 25-lap feature, and it was Scott Alvetro and Wyatt Scott on the front row. Doug Eck, who started on the inside of Row 2, promptly made it three-wide for the lead as soon as the green flag flew. Eck cleared both of them for the lead with Scott assuming second and Paul Kot third. Mike Wonderling quickly worked his way around Kot for third though.
The race stayed green until a caution for a spin on Lap 5. On the restart, Eck jumped out to the lead again as Wonderling looked to the outside of Scott for second. Wonderling completed the pass as Lap 6 was completed. On the ensuing lap, a wreck involving Scott, Kot and others set up another restart.
The restarts did little to slow Eck, who maintained the lead through cautions on lap 12 and 16. Eck pulled pulled away from the field one last time on a restart on Lap 16 and was unchallenged over the final nine laps en route to capturing his first ever win at Hummingbird. Wonderling held for second, while Alvertro was third. Fourth went to Rod Phillips and fifth to Levi Sikora.
The night closed out with the 20-lap street stock feature.
Brandon Connor and Trevor McCann sat on the front row, and it was Connor who jumped out front after the green flag as Bish moved past McCann for third.
Connor continued to lead until a caution for a spin in turn 1 on Lap 5 set up the first restart of the race. On the restart, Connor pulled out to the lead as McCann was challenged by Zack Gustafson for the third spot. Gustafson got by McCann a lap later and found himself behind Connor and Bish. Gustafson then passed Bish before another caution flew.
Gustafson challenged Connor for the lead on the restart but couldn’t make the pass. Bish proved to be the one to make the big pass, as he went to the high side on a restart and took back second place from Gustafson. Bish continued to use the high line and motored past Connor for the lead on Lap 13.
Bish stayed out front from there to collect his first ever win at the speedway. Behind him, Gustafson passed Connor for second late in the race. Bruce Hartzfeld and McCann finished fourth and fifth, respectively. McCann and Bish won the heat races.
Speedway Notes: A total of 93 cars packed on the night. This week's action will feature a Regular 5-Division Program. Gates open at 4 p.m. with racing beginning at 7 p.m.