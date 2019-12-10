The Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its All-State teams Monday, and eight area players garnered honors among the three classifications local schools compete in.
That local contingent is led by Clarion junior setter Brenna Campbell, who who earned Class A All-State honors for the third straight year while helping lead the Lady Cats to back-to-back District 9 titles.
Clarion reached the state playoffs each of those three years, reaching the state semifinals in 2017 and this past season. The Lady Cats saw their seasons end all three years at the hands of the eventual state champ, including Northern Cambria the past two years.
Campbell didn’t do it alone this year as the Lady Cats (18-2) were on the brink of reaching their first state final since winning it all in 2012 before dropping a hard-fought, four-set state semifinal match to Northern Cambria, 31-29, 21-25, 25-18, 27-25.
Campbell was joined in the Class A All-State team by a quartet of teammates in seniors Kyara Girvan (libero), Kaitlyn Constantino (outside hitter) and Maddie Schill (middle hitter) and sophomore outside hitter Korrin Burns. Girvan also was an All-State pick a year ago.
Clarion’s five First team selections were tied for the most of any school along with state champ Northern Cambria.
Elk County Catholic senior middle hitter Taylor Newton also was named to the Class A team earning All-State honors for the second time in as many years. Newton helped power ECC to the state playoffs this year as the D-9 runner-up.
The area had two other All-State selections in DuBois senior middle Sydney Kaschalk and Redbank Valley senior middle hitter Taylor King, who made the Class 3A and 2A squads, respectively.
Kaschalk helped lead the Lady Beavers to their third straight D-9 Class 3A title this season and is DuBois’ second All-State selection during that stretch, joining Kelli Hoffer (2018).
King landed on the Class 2A All-State team for the second straight year. She helped lead the Lady Bulldogs to the D-9 Class 2A title last year, but Redbank fell short of the finals this season as Brookville swept Kane for its first district crown since 2003.
Kane junior outside hitter Audri Marconi received Class 2A All-State honors along with King, while Brookville didn’t have an All-State selection.
The only D-9 player to receive All-State honors is Punxsutawney junior outside hitter Katelyn Griebel in Class 3A.