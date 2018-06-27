The Pennsylvania High School Coaches Softball Association (PaHSCSBA) has released its 2018 All-State teams, and the Tri-County Area was once again well-represented with 11 players earning honors across two different classifications.
DuBois garnered one First team and one Second Team selection in Class 5A, while nine local players earned honors in Class A.
DuBois Central Catholic led that Class A contingent with five selections (3 First Team and 2 Second Team), led by junior Ashley Wruble who was a First Team selection for the third straight year.
Elk County Catholic and Clarion each had one First Teamer and one Second Teamer.
In Class 5A, DuBois senior Kylee Bundy was one of two players to earn First-Team honors at second base, while fellow senior Lexi Ray landed on the Second Team in the outfield.
The duo helped lead the Lady Beavers (14-8) to the District 6/9 Class 5A title and the program’s first trip to states since it reached the Class 4A state semifinals in 2014. Bundy and Ray were in eighth grade at the time.
Bundy was the leading hitter for the Lady Beavers in her final season on the high school diamond. She hit .477 (31-for-65) with 23 RBIs, 28 runs and 10 extra-base hits (5 doubles, 3 triples, 2 homers).
She led the team in average, hits, RBIs and runs while being one of the top defensive players in the area as she committed just one error on the season.
Ray, starting full time for the first in her career, hit .344 (22-for-64) with 22 RBIs, 20 runs, six doubles and three homers to provide some pop in the middle of the DuBois order.
Wruble landed on the First Team as a pitcher this season after garnering First Team honors at second baseman as a freshman and sophomore. She was joined in the First Team by a pair of Lady Cardinal teammates in freshman Mia Meholick (catcher) and junior Carley Semancik (outfield).
Central Catholic Sophomore Shayleigh Gulvas (shortstop) and freshman Chelsea Busatto (designated player) were received Second Team nods.
Wruble made the switch from second base to pitcher full time and never missed a beat as she helped DCC to a 20-3 record and third straight trip to the Class A quarterfinals.
She posting a 19-3 record with a 1.41 ERA, 120 strikeouts and just 25 walks in 124 innings pitched. She all area pitchers in wins, ERA and innings pitched.
Despite being pitched around in several games,Wruble hit an astounding .661 (39-for-59) with 30 RBIs, 45 runs and 17 extra base hits (6 doubles, 6 triples, 5 home runs). She led the area in average, was second in runs, triples and homers, third in hits and fourth in RBIs.
Wruble’s .661 average shattered the Tri-County Area single-season record of .629 set by former DCC standout Jordy Frank in 2016.
Meholick ended a breakout freshman campaign assuming the Lady Cardinal catching duties from the graduated Frank.
All she did was hit .500 (36-for-72) with 41 RBIs, 32 runs and 15 extra-base hits (8 doubles, 4 triples, 3 homers). She led the area in RBIs while ranking fourth in hits, tied for fourth in doubles and tied for fifth in runs.
Semancik was another Lady Cardinal to announce her presence as a full-time starter for the first time. The junior hit .457 (32-for-70) with 36 RBIs, 31 runs and 12 extra-base hits (3 doubles, 4 triples, 5 homers). She ranked second in the area in RBIs and tied for second in homers, while her 31 runs were seventh-most in the area.
Gulvas ended the year with a .513 average (41-for-80) with 18 RBIs, 46 runs and 16 extra-base hits (10 doubles, 5 triples, 1 homer). She led the area in runs scored, was second in hits, tied for second in doubles, tied for third in triples and fifth in average.
Busatto joined Meholick in giving DCC a strong freshmen duo in its starting lineup — as they joined a long line of Lady Cardinal ninth graders to enjoy success from the get-go at the varsity level.
Busatto ended the year with a .441 average (26-for-59) with 23 RBIs, 16 runs and three homers.
Gulvas was one of three area shortstops to earn All-State honors, as Clarion senior Alexis Constantino was a First Team selection and Elk County Catholic senior Josie Smith landed on the Second Team with Gulvas. Constantino was a Second Teamer a year ago.
Constantino finished the year with a .508 average (30-for-59) with 22 RBIs, 24 runs and 10 extra-base hits (5 doubles, 4 triples, 1 homer). She led the Lady Cats in hits, runs and RBIs, while her averaged tied for sixth in the area.
Smith batted .467 (32-for-69) in her final season in an ECC uniform with 28 RBIs, 25 runs and 12 extra-base hits (4 double, 4 triples, 4 homers). She led the team in hits and triples, was second in average and tied for second in runs.
Elk County Catholic junior Jenna Weisner collected First Team honors at second base, while Clarion sophomore Kaitlyn Constantino was a Second Teamer at third base.
Weisner was the spark plug at the top of the Lady Crusader order while also supplying some power with a team-high five home runs (tied for second in area). She hit .385 (30-for-78) with 23 RBIs, 35 runs and 13 total extra-base hits (7 doubles, 1 triple, 5 homers). Her 35 runs ranked third in the area.
Kaitlyn Constantino, Clarion’s leadoff hitter, scored a team-high 25 runs while hitting .466 (27-for-58) with 13 RBIs and three triples.
