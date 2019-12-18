ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic held off a fourth-quarter rally by visiting DuBois to secure a 47-40 victory at Aaron J. Straub Gymnasium Tuesday night in a battle of unbeatens Tuesday night.
The Crusaders appeared to have the game in hand early in the final quarter as they opened on a 6-0 run to take a 41-31 lead with 5:12 left to play.
Those final two points of the run came on a pair of Regis Wortman free throws as the senior who sparked the ECC (5-0) offense throughout the night drew what turned out to be the fifth foul on DuBois’ leading scorer Chase Husted.
Despite having their big man on the bench and facing a double digit deficit, the Beavers fought back, as a 9-3 run made it a one-possession game in the closing minutes.
Lennon Lindholm helped spark the run with a trio of free throws around a bucket by Brady Woodward, while Nick Felix drained a three-pointer from the corner before a free throw from Nick Farrell cut the deficit to 43-40 with 1:39 left to play.
After ECC’s Isaac Wortman was unable to convert on the front end of a one-and-one on the other end, DuBois (3-1) looked to tie the game, but Farrell was unable to convert on a trey from the corner.
The Crusaders then closed the game out on the foul line as Regis Wortman and Carter Lindemuth each went 2-of-2 from the line in the final minute to close out the seven-point win.
“I thought it was a solid win, I thought we beat an excellent team that is really well coached with an excellent player,” ECC head coach Aaron Straub said. “I think when you do that, whether its home or away, whether its by 10 points or one point, whether its a blowout or a buzzer beater, you’ve gotta be happy with a what you did.”
“We need to direct this game and so when we go back to DuBois in January we need to beat that same team with their excellent player (Husted) playing 28 minutes instead of 14 minutes or whatever he played tonight.”
Free-throw shooting was a strong suit for ECC on the night, as it went 17-of-23 from the charity stripe in the victory, powered by an 8-of-8 foul shooting night by Regis Wortman, who finished with a game-high 20 points.
The Beavers’ lone lead of the night came in the early going as they took a 5-3 lead on five points from Husted, three at the foul line, around a three-pointer by Lindemuth.
Elk County Catholic then closed the opening quarter on a 12-4 run to take the lead as half of those points came on foul shots while Isaac Wortman came up with a key three-point play after grabbing an offensive rebound late in the quarter.
Mason McAllister tied the game at five after sinking a pair of foul shots for the Crusaders, while Lindemuth gave them the lead with a fast-break layup after recording a steal on the defensive end.
Husted was forced to sit out nearly half of the opening frame after picking up his second foul at the 3:55 mark, as ECC took advantage of his absence in the paint.
After Lindemuth got the scoring started in the second quarter with a jump shot, the Beavers used a quick 6-0 run behind a score from Felix followed by back-to-back buckets by Husted to get within two (17-15) with 5:32 to go in the first half.
Just like it did in the opening frame, ECC closed the second quarter with a commanding run, this time heading into the half on a 11-2 run to take a 28-17 lead into the locker room.
Will Uberti kick-started the run with a three-pointer, before Husted, who finished the night with a double-double (16 points and 12 rebounds) despite being forced to sit throughout the night due to foul trouble, picked up his third foul and was taken out for the final 3:48 of the half.
A bucket on the inside from Woodard got DuBois back within three at 20-17 before the Crusaders scored the final eight points of the half with Jordan DePrator and Regis Wortman each going 2-of-2 at the line to start the run.
Then in the final minute, Regis Wortman added a basket before ECC forced a DuBois turnover in the backcourt on its ensuing possession.
Regis Wortman tracked down the deflected ball and made a leaping save to keep the ball inbounds on the end line as his pass went right to Charlie Briendel for an easy score on the inside to send the home side into the half up 11.
Along with foul trouble, DuBois was plagued by turnovers on the night, as it coughed the ball up 11 times in the first half, compared to just two giveaways by the Crusaders, on the way to having 20 turnovers in the game.
The Beavers began to battle back in the third quarter, closing the frame on a 12-3 run aided by seven points from Husted and a three-pointer by Farrell to get within four at 35-31 heading to the fourth.
“Elk County Catholic is an excellent program and we knew they would get after us and we didn’t handle the pressure as well as I would’ve liked,” DuBois head coach Dave Bennett said. “Obviously with getting the big guy (Husted) in foul trouble and battling foul trouble all night that was a difficult situation, with all that said, I was proud of our guys and the way we kept fighting.”
Both teams are back in action on the road Thursday as DuBois travels to face Johnsonburg while Elk County Catholic visits Brockway.