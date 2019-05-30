DuBOIS — Not even Mother Nature could slow down the Elk County Catholic baseball team Wednesday afternoon as it overcame Otto-Eldred and the weather to secure a 12-2 victory in five innings to claim the District 9 Class A title at Showers Field.
The district title is the Crusaders’ sixth overall and first since 2014, as their first came in 2005 before winning four titles in five years from 2010-14 with 2012 being the lone season during that stretch ECC was not D-9 champs.
“It feels awesome, to have that title is just phenomenal,” ECC head coach James Slay said. “I felt like a proud papa to see them grow, see them through this whole season where it was a little bit of a concern about their abilities and they were doubting themselves but I knew they had it.”
“In the last two weeks I don’t know what happened, but they started to believe and it’s been a wonderful journey so far.”
It was all ECC in the early going, as they carried that momentum throughout the entire game, even after a nearly two hour long rain delay in the top of the second.
The fifth-seeded Crusaders led 7-0 when severe weather in the area forced the teams off the field with two outs and the bases loaded.
As that fifth seed, all three of ECC’s wins in the tournament came against higher seeds, as it took down fourth seed Clarion in the quarterfinals, top-seeded DuBois Central Catholic in the semifinals and then second seed Otto-Eldred in the championship.
“Don’t count us out and don’t bet against us,” Slay said. “The seeding to me didn’t really matter, we play better away anyway.”
“It’s really about the boys, us coaches can put together the preseason and the coaching strategies, but they have to execute on the field and by God they did their job.”
Once the weather finally cleared an hour and a half later, ECC made sure it would stay in the driver’s seat.
On the first pitch delivered to Isaac Brock, who was at the plate when the delay began, Alec Wehler broke for home as the ball got away from Otto-Eldred catcher Chris Connelly allowing Wehler to successfully steal home and push the lead to eight runs.
The steal of home resulted in the Crusaders’ sixth run of the frame, as they capitalized on a pair of Terrors errors to break the game open after scoring twice in the first inning.
Elk County Catholic also took advantage of two errors in the top of the first as well, as both runs were unearned to help it take the early lead.
Tylor Herzing led off the game by hitting a hard ground ball to third, as he was able to reach first on an error on the play before stealing second with nobody out.
After a fly out to center resulted in the game’s first out, Wehler drove a single through the left side to put runners on the corners with one away.
Wehler then stole second, as the throw got by the bag and into center field, allowing Wehler to advance to third while Herzing trotted home for the first run of the day.
Hunter Cashmer then flew out to left field to bring Wehler in to score giving ECC a 2-0 lead after half an inning.
In the bottom half of the inning, Otto looked to respond and put runs of its own on the board against Crusaders starter Cashmer.
Andrew Sheeler and Cole Sebastian got the frame started with back-to-back singles for the Terrors to right and left field respectively.
Cashmer responded by recording a strikeout for the first out, then a groundout to first moved both runners into scoring position with two away.
Chris Connelly then kept the inning alive for the second-seeded Otto by drawing a walk to load the bases.
Next up was Cameron Magee, as Cashmer fell behind 3-1, but painted the outside corner on two straight pitches to strike him out looking and preserve the two-run lead after one inning of play.
The Crusaders’ big second inning started off just like the first, with their first batter of the inning reaching on an error.
This time it was Brock, who led off by reaching second on a dropped fly ball in center field before scoring on a Alex Fedus single to left field.
Three straight walks issued to Ryan Fritz, Herzing and Will Uberti brought the second run of the frame across.
Wehler then drove a pitch to deep right-center field as Fritz scored easily from third, but then ECC got into some trouble on the base pads.
Wehler went to second on the play, while Uberti was on his way to third, but Herzing held up at third forcing him into a run down.
After Herzing safely retreated back to third, the Terrors had Uberti in a run down as an error allowed him to safely return back to second while Wehler went back to first and Herzing scored on the second error of the inning by Otto.
Cashmer then drew a walk to load the bases before a fly out to the catcher in foul territory resulted in the inning’s first out.
Next to the plate was Brennen Klawuhn, who hit a bloop single to shallow right filed to score Uberti while Cashmer was forced out at second on the play after having to hold up at first waiting to see if the ball would drop.
With Brock back at the plate for the second time in the inning, thunder in the area forced the umpires to delay the game at 2:50 p.m.
The storms stayed in the area for a while, as Brock’s at-bat did not resume until 3:35 p.m., as the delay lasted an hour and 45 minutes.
That is when the Wehler broke for home on the first pitch after the long break and was able to successfully steal home to give ECC a 8-0 advantage.
The Crusaders continued to build on their lead in the third, as Otto committed its fifth and six errors of the game, allowing ECC to push across three more runs.
Fritz began the inning by reaching on a catcher’s interference on what would have resulted in strike two, then Herzing singled to right field to put runners on the corners.
However, Fritz was shaken up on the play as he slid safely into third but appeared to get his leg caught up on the bag.
Jordan DePrator entered to pinch run at third and promptly scored on a sacrifice fly to left off the bat of Uberti.
Wehler then singled to left to plate Herzing, as he looked to move up to second on the throw to the plate, which was instead cut off by Otto pitcher Cole Sebastian.
Sebastian looked to throw out Wehler at second, but instead his throw rolled into center field allowing Wehler to come all the way around to score to give ECC an 11-0 lead.
The Terrors got on the board in the home half of the inning with a pair of runs, as Cole Sebastian led off with a walk before Chase Sebastian ripped a one-out double to right.
Connelly followed by hitting a soft grounder back to the mound to score Cole Sebastian, while Chase Sebastian scored the second run of the frame on a two-out single to left by Magee.
The two runs were all ECC starter Cashmer would surrender, as he went four innings allowing five hits and two walks while striking out five to secure the win on the mound.
The Crusaders were able to push their lead back to double digits in the fifth when Wehler walked and later scored his fourth run of the game on a single by Taylor Boland.
In the bottom of the frame, ECC handed the ball over to Brady Schneider, who worked around a two-out double by striking out the following batter to close out the title-clinching victory.
“We’ve still got some more baseball to play, I mean what’s better than that,” Slay said. “Winning the district title is huge, but we’ve got more baseball to play and I am more proud of my boys than the plaque.”
“I almost get teary eyed about it, these boys are just special and where they are right now and where we were at the beginning of the season I just think it speaks volumes of their ability, character and desire and what they believe in themselves.”
Both teams move on to the PIAA playoffs and will play Monday, as ECC will take on the third-place finishers in the WPIAL Vincentian Academy, while Otto will face District 10 champion West Middlesex.