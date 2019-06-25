JOHNSONBURG — The Elk-McKean Senior League All-Stars held off a seventh-inning rally from DuBois to secure a 7-4 victory in Game 1 of the best-of-three District 10 championship series Monday at Knothole Park.
DuBois, playing as the home team after winning the pre-game coin toss, was able to push across a pair of runs and bring the game-tying run to the plate.
Elk-McKean reliever Harley Morris then forced Trenton Gaffney to ground out to short for the final out as the victory puts Elk-McKean just one win away from a district title.
In the top of the first inning Elk-McKean was able to take advantage of a pair of defensive mistakes by DuBois to push across a run and take the early lead.
Camron Marciniak led off the game by drawing a walk on a full-count pitch, as he took first with Aiden Zimmerman at the plate.
DuBois starter Chandler Ho then used a strong pick-off move to catch Marciniak off the bag at first as he broke for second and was able to reach safely when the ball was dropped at first.
Marciniak later scored the game’s first run when Ethan Wells reached on a dropped fly ball down the left-field line.
DuBois got the run back in the bottom of the second when Gaffney led off by drawing a walk before advancing to third on back-to-back groundouts.
Luke Shugar then came through with a two-out bloop single to center field to plate Gaffney for the tying run.
The teams traded runs in the third inning as the game remained tied, 2-2, after three innings of play.
For Elk-McKean, Zimmerman led off with a single to left before scoring the team’s second unearned run of the day when Morris reached on an error on a sacrifice bunt attempt.
DuBois’ run came when Ho led off with a walk before stealing second, reaching third on a wild pitch and scoring on another key two-out hit, as this time it was Brycen Dinkfelt singling through the left side to score the run.
Elk-McKean recaptured the lead for good in the top of the fifth inning by scoring a pair of runs, as Luke Zimmerman led off with a bloop single to left before scoring on a double down the left-field line by Marciniak.
Marciniak later scored when Wells came through with a two-out RBI on a single to center field to bring the score to 4-2.
Kaden Dennis led off Elk-McKean’s half of the sixth with a single to left before stealing second and scoring on a single to center field by Reese Novosel.
After a groundout to first moved Novosel over to third, Marciniak hit a fly ball to center field as Novosel tagged up at third and was ruled safe at home when the ball got away from Dinkfelt on the tag at the plate as Elk-McKean took a 6-2 lead into the final inning of play.
Elk-McKean added an insurance run in the top of the seventh when Morris led off with a double to left-center before scoring when Whiteman doubled into the left-field corner as it took a five-run lead into the final half inning.
DuBois rallied into the bottom of the seventh against Elk-McKean’s Morris, who came in to pitch in relief of Whiteman with two away in the sixth.
Whiteman went 5 2/3 innings on the mound, allowing a pair of runs on five hits while walking four and striking out four to pick up the win on the mound.
Mitchell Drahushak led off the bottom of the seventh with a single to right before being replaced by pinch runner Shugar.
Karson Fields then singled between a pair of fly outs as DuBois was down to its final out.
Dinkfelt kept the game alive by singling to left field to load the bases and bring Aaron Andrulonis to the plate.
Andrulonis came through with a bloop single to center field to score Shugar, while Fields used heads-up base running to score from second on the play.
With two runners on, Gaffney came to the plate representing the game-tying run, but Morris got him to ground out to the left side as shortstop Aiden Zimmerman charged in and made a strong throw to first for the final out of the game.
Game 2 will be played Wednesday in DuBois at 6 p.m. as DuBois will need a win to force a Game 3 back in Johnsonburg Friday.