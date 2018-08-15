TAYLOR, Mich. — The Elk-McKean Junior League All-Stars avoided elimination with a 7-6 victory over Georgia at the World Series Tuesday night.
Both teams got off to hot starts at the plate, as all 13 runs were scored n the first four innings, before the final three innings were controlled by the pitchers and Elk-McKean was able to hang on for the one-run win.
With the win, the East champions will now face the Central champions out of Chicago, Ill. in another elimination game today at 2 p.m.
Elk-McKean took an early lead with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning.
Aiden Zimmerman led off the inning with a single to left field, then stole second, before coming around to score the game’s first run on a double to left off the bat of Harley Morris.
Later in the inning, Luke Zimmerman drew a bases loaded walk to score Collin Porter for the second run of the frame.
Elk-McKean stranded the bases loaded after a strikeout, as Georgia quickly retook the lead in the bottom of the inning.
Carson Adams led off the inning for the Elberton All-Stars by reaching on a bunt single and advancing to third on a throwing error on the play.
Trustin Allen then reached on an error, which allowed Adams to score and cut Elk-McKean’s lead in half.
Allen then scored the tying run on an error, as Caden Brown laid down a bunt and reached on the throwing error.
Lamarius Odister followed with a double to score Brown and put Georgia up 3-2.
Odister later scored the fourth run of the frame on a sacrifice bunt by Landon Ingram.
Georgia scored their final run of the inning on a Dawson Mills RBI single, scoring Cole Hudson to put the home team ahead 5-2 after the first.
Elk-McKean got a run back in the second, as Kaden Dennis led off with a double and scored on a single to left by Morris.
After surrendering five runs in the first inning, Elk-McKean turned to Aiden Zimmerman on the mound to start the second, as he retired the Georgia side in order in the second.
In the third, Elk-McKean brought across three runs to retake the lead at 6-5.
Ethan Wells and Domenic Allegretto led the inning off with a pair of walks.
Wells later scored on a single off the bat of Luke Zimmerman, as Allegretto scored the tying run on a bunt single by Caden Smiley.
Elk-McKean then ran a double steal, as Smiley was thrown out at second on the play, but Luke Zimmerman was able to score the go ahead run.
In the top of the fourth, Elk-McKean looked to add to their one-run lead.
Morris got things started with a single, as Camron Marciniak followed with a double to give Elk-McKean two runners in scoring position with just one out.
Wells then singled to score Morris to put Elk-McKean up 7-5 heading to the bottom of the inning.
Georgia quickly got the run back in the bottom of the fourth, as Grayson Hendrix reached after being hit by a pitch and scored on a single by Carson Adams.
The game headed into the fifth with Elk-McKean hanging on to a 7-6 lead, but both teams were held off the board for the rest of the night as Elk-McKean secured the win.
Aiden Zimmerman’s secured the win on the mound for Elk-McKean, throwing the final six innings of the game, allowing one run on three hits while striking out six.
Georgia loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, as they looked to tie the game or take the lead, but Zimmerman recorded a strikeout to get out of the inning and maintain the lead.
